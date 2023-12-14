Texas Standard for Dec. 14, 2023: Texas’ state 2D artist draws on his El Paso heritage

Here are the stories on Texas Standard for Thursday, Dec. 14, 2023. Check back later today for updated story links and audio.

Texas’ 2024 congressional delegation: Races to watch, lots of familiar faces

Texas has 38 seats in the U.S. House, and most will be filled by the same people after the 2024 election: Of 35 incumbents seeking re-election, 16 drew no challenger in the March primaries. Five of them face no opponent in the general election, either.

Still, that doesn’t mean there aren’t races and districts to watch, writes Todd Gilman. The Dallas Morning News reporter joins the Standard with the latest.

Students, admin say San Antonio College president curbed free speech over Palestine

President Joe Biden had his toughest words for Israel this week, criticizing the country’s “indiscriminate bombing” of Gaza. Meanwhile, leaders in higher education have faced different waves of criticism for how they’re handling reactions to the Israel-Hamas war.

Texas Public Radio’s Josh Peck reports a teach-in event at San Antonio College has exposed a major rift between students and administrators and their president.

Immigrants brace for Abbott’s new border crossings law

Gov. Greg Abbott is expected to sign into law a bill that makes illegal border crossings a state crime. It would give local and state police the authority to arrest someone suspected of illegally entering the country.

KERA’s Stella Chávez reports immigrant advocates are worried – and they’re taking steps to prepare.

What E3’s demise says about the state of the video game industry

E3 is no more. The massive industry trade show that once brought game developers, enthusiasts and journalists together in L.A. to see and play the latest video games was last held in person in 2019. Now, the conference has announced it’s closing its doors.

Texas Standard tech expert Omar Gallaga joins the show to put its passing in perspective for the industry.

There’s nothing corny about masa and tamales

Masa’s uses are vast in Mexican culture: It can literally serve as the glue to hold some dishes together. But the time of year it’s most revered is around Christmas.

Tacos of Texas podcast host Mando Rayo joins the Standard to talk tamales and more.

Texas’ state 2D artist draws on his El Paso heritage

It’s one thing to try to explain what it means to be Chicano; it’s another to put that into art. That’s been the life work of this year’s official state 2D artist.

Gaspar Enriquez joins the Standard to talk about the inspiration he draws from his native El Paso.

Texas data reflects nationwide rise in suicide deaths

The number of suicides in the US hit a record high in 2022, according to new data by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Of those deaths, an increasing number involved firearms.

That troubling trend is reflected here in Texas, reports Stephen Simpson, who covers mental health for the Texas Tribune. He joins the Standard to tell us more.

All this, plus the Texas Newsroom’s state roundup and Wells Dunbar with the Talk of Texas.