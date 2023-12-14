Students and admin say SAC president violated free speech rights over Palestine event

From Texas Public Radio:
Students and top administrators at San Antonio College (SAC) have accused SAC president Naydeen González-De Jesús of violating academic freedom and free expression rights after they say she attempted to shut down an event titled “Teach-In for Palestine” in October.
A majority of San Antonio College’s 10-member senior executive team, who work directly with González-De Jesús, sent a signed private letter to Alamo Colleges District (ACD) Chancellor Mike Flores on Nov. 1 that declared a “vote of no confidence” in her. The letter said González-De Jesús was “untrustworthy, deceitful, retaliatory, and reckless.”
SAC’s Student Government Association sent its own letter to Flores on Oct. 28 declaring a unanimous “no confidence” vote in the president and saying its members would disengage from any events she organized and cut all direct lines of communications with her.
The administrators’ letter said González-De Jesús “does not seem to understand what constitutes academic freedom and basic students’ rights to free expression” over her efforts to cancel, and then postpone, the Oct. 24 “Teach-In for Palestine” event that faculty had organized to offer students context for Israel’s current military campaign in the Gaza Strip.