The total solar eclipse is one month away. Here are some places to see it in Texas

Austin & Central Texas

The University of Texas at Austin will open its campus from 12 to 3 p.m. for eclipse viewing, with a live broadcast from KUT News in the Moody Plaza. Other events in Austin include viewing parties at the Long Center, Republic Square and several Austin Public Library branches.

Burnet will be home to the Texas Eclipse Festival at Reveille Peak Ranch, as well as a celebration including live music and free camping at the Traditions Event Venue.

In Fredericksburg, visitors can view the eclipse at the Grapetown Vineyard and Fredericksburg Polo Club, the Texas Wine Collective and Bankersmith Dancehall and Saloon.

For more information about the events above, as well as others in Georgetown, Llano County, Pflugerville and San Marcos, check out this story from KUT News.

» MORE: The LightSound Project builds devices that blind people can use to experience the eclipse

San Antonio

San Antonio, which is on the edge of the path of totality, will have several official viewing events, including one at the Alamo, and others at Six Flags Fiesta Texas, the Witte Museum and the Tobin Center for the Performing Arts.

Texas Public Radio has more about peak viewing time for the San Antonio area here.

North Texas

Downtown Dallas Inc. and The Dallas Morning News will be presenting a weekend of free special events in downtown Dallas.

In Frisco, a watch party with live music and hands-on activities will be held at Frisco Commons Park.

Fort Worth residents and visitors can check out the Fort Worth Museum of Science and History for eclipse viewing and space science activities.

Meow Wolf in Grapevine will be hosting eclipse viewing, activities and themed food and beverages.

Find more events in North Texas, including Mesquite, Addison and Ennis, in this roundup from The Dallas Morning News and KERA News.