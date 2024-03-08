The total solar eclipse is one month away. Here are some places to see it in Texas

On April 8, a total solar eclipse will cross North America – and parts of Texas will be in the path of totality as the moon passes directly between the sun and the Earth.
Texas Standard will have a special broadcast at 10 a.m. that morning live from the Kerrclipse Festival on the grounds of the Kerrville Folk Festival, where participants will experience 4 1/2 minutes of daytime darkness – come see us if you’ll be there!
We’ve rounded up some viewing information below from our public radio partners across the state. If your area isn’t listed, check out NASA’s Eclipse Explorer to see if you’re in the eclipse’s path and how long your duration of totality will be.