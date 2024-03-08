Typewriter Rodeo: Primary Elections

The ballots have been cast. The votes counted. Was yours among them? This Typewriter Rodeo poem explores the oft-ignored role of being part of the voter rolls.
Primary Elections
it’s that sacred time of year in Texas
the heat has abated
the floods have not yet started
the wildflowers are waking up
and the ballot boxes are
prepped and ready,
primed to accept and protect
every Texan’s duty
to respect the call
to duty,
their duty,
our duty,
your duty,
personal and studied
carefully
crafted
from facts
from Truths
digested individually,
broken down
considered
celebrated,
this choice
this duty
deposited at our feet,
accepted with responsibility
a fate
a gift
a right
a shared duty
flowing forth
in every county
every community
a primary function
a primary force,
Texans
Duty calls
