Typewriter Rodeo: Primary Elections

The ballots have been cast. The votes counted. Was yours among them? This Typewriter Rodeo poem explores the oft-ignored role of being part of the voter rolls.

Primary Elections

it’s that sacred time of year in Texas

the heat has abated

the floods have not yet started

the wildflowers are waking up

and the ballot boxes are

prepped and ready,

primed to accept and protect

every Texan’s duty

to respect the call

to duty,

their duty,

our duty,

your duty,

personal and studied

carefully

crafted

from facts

from Truths

digested individually,

broken down

considered

celebrated,

this choice

this duty

deposited at our feet,

accepted with responsibility

a fate

a gift

a right

a shared duty

flowing forth

in every county

every community

a primary function

a primary force,

Texans

Duty calls

Typewriter Rodeo airs each Friday on Texas Standard. Send us your ideas for a poem on Facebook, Twitter, or send us an email.