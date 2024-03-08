Texas Standard for March 8, 2024: Thoughts on being a woman in Texas this International Women’s Day

Here’s what’s coming up on Texas Standard for Friday, March 8, 2024:

What went down with Joe Biden’s State of the Union address last night?

President Joe Biden delivered his State of the Union address Thursday night, ahead of his re-election bid later this year.

LBJ School of Public Affairs professor Sherri Greenberg and Texas Tribune Washington correspondent Matthew Choi join the show with a recap.

Thoughts on being a woman in Texas this International Women’s Day

Today is International Women’s Day, aimed at celebrating women and their achievements.

The Standard met up with women from across the state at the Texas Women’s Conference in Austin back in November and asked “What’s it like being a woman in Texas right now?” We’ll hear some of their answers today:



In Austin for SXSW? Start planning your taco coverage.

When you think of Austin’s South by Southwest Conference and festivals, which kick off today, you likely think music, movies, tech … and tacos?

You should, argues Mando Rayo. The Tacos of Texas podcaster joins the show with his taco picks to click this SXSW.

What SXSW Film has in store this year

We’re not done with “South By” coverage yet! SXSW Film and TV begins today, and the Standard has a preview of what’s premiering on the silver screen.

Freelance journalist and documentary filmmaker Karen Bernstein joins the show with more.

Bayonne’s beat-driven 2023 LP gets an orchestrated re-working

In 2023 Roger Sellers released his third album as Bayonne: “Temporary Time,” so gently intoxicating that one review described its effervescent effects as “like a glass of champagne, just right.”

Now the album is getting a new treatment: a collaboration between Sellers and composer/producer Nathaniel Earl titled “Temporary Time (Orchestrated).” They join the show for a musically rich chat today.

Typewriter Rodeo

The gang delivers another custom poem. Reach out to Texas Standard with your topic suggestions!

The week in Texas politics

Texas Tribune managing editor Matthew Watkins stops by with a recap of the week that was in Texas politics.

All this, plus the Texas Newsroom’s state roundup and Wells Dunbar with the Talk of Texas.