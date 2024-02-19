Black History Month Profile: Glenn ‘Spot’ Lockett

From KUTX:

With research help from: Hasina Shah and Art Levy

Glenn Michael Lockett was born in the Los Angeles area on July 1, 1951. Lockett’s father Claybourne was a fighter pilot with the 100th Fighter Squadron in WW II, an all-Black formation that was part of the Tuskegee Airmen. Lockett lived in Hollywood, CA throughout his childhood playing multiple instruments such as the guitar, banjo, mandolin, drums, and even bagpipes.

Lockett later moved from Hollywood to Hermosa Beach in the mid-70s. During this time he also freelanced for a weekly publication called Easy Reader writing record reviews under the name “Spot.” He worked at a vegetarian restaurant called Garden of Eden, where he met Greg Ginn, his future bandmate and business partner. Glenn played with Ginn as a bassist in Ginn’s starter band Panic before beginning his career as a producer. The duo later co-founded Black Flag and Ginn started up the punk record label SST to release their music.

The name “Spot” stayed with Lockett as his music career began to thrive in the ‘80s. He became the in-house producer and engineer for SST, known for recording bands quickly and cheaply to capture the raw sound of hardcore punk. You can hear this style on recordings by Black Flag, Descendents, Meat Puppets, Minutemen, and Hüsker Dü.