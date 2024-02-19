Texas Standard for Feb. 19, 2024: Coral samples in Galveston could be key to keeping the species alive

Here are the stories on Texas Standard for Monday, Feb. 19, 2024:

Races to watch as early voting starts Tuesday

Early voting for Texas’ primary elections begins Tuesday; Election Day is March 5.

Texas Monthly senior editor Alexandra Samuels and Rice University Baker Institute fellow Mark Jones joins the show to highlight some races across the state.

Where Houston police are enforcing anti-homelessness rules

A Houston Chronicle investigation shows police officers aren’t writing the most tickets in areas where the most unhoused people live, with some exceptions. Instead, they’re largely issued west of downtown, where a largely white, richer and healthier populace lives.

The Chronicle’s R.A. Schuetz and Matt Zdun join the Standard with the details.

Coral samples in Galveston could be key to keeping the species alive

Threats against coral are mounting: Climate change is warming seawater, increasing ocean acidification and feeding stronger storms, among other issues.

Closer to home, scientists at Moody Gardens in Galveston are caring for 150 coral fragments from five species to keep them alive. Texas Tribune reporter Emily Foxhall joins with more.

Remembering iconic punk rock producer Glenn “Spot” Lockett

The live music capital of the world wasn’t built overnight – and many Black artists, events and venues helped shape it.

This Black History Month, our home stations KUT and KUTX in Austin are celebrating those contributions. Miles Bloxson has this profile.

How to eat barbecue for breakfast

Texans love their barbecue – but for breakfast?

If anyone’s up for it, Daniel Vaughn is certainly one of them. The Texas Monthly barbecue editor joins us with the details.

A look at Mexico’s upcoming elections

It’s a presidential election year – not just in the U.S., but Mexico as well. Mexico appears slated to elect its first female president and will also vote in hundreds of congressional, state and local elections.

And for the first time in a national election, Mexico will allow residents living abroad to vote in person; Sunday is the new deadline for Mexican citizens to request a voter registration card abroad. UT-El Paso professor Richard Pineda joins the show with more.

All this, plus the Texas Newsroom’s state roundup and Wells Dunbar with the Talk of Texas.