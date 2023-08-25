T Bird & the Breaks, Greyhounds team up for collaborative project ‘Greybird’

It’s been years since the Austin band T Bird & the Breaks announced an “indefinite hiatus” in 2016, but Tim “T Bird” Crane never left the world of Texas music: working at Bud’s Recording Services in the capital city and performing under the name “Jank Sinatra” – not to mention a new T Bird single out this summer.

Crane had also been working on a collection of songs he brought to his friends of the Austin duo Greyhounds. The project, out today, is called “Greybird.”

Andrew Trube of Greyhounds, along with Crane and Sam Patlove from T Bird and the Breaks, sat down in the Texas Standard studios to tell us more about the collaboration.

This transcript has been edited lightly for clarity:

Texas Standard: How did this project come about? I guess I’m inclined to ask Tim because, as I understand it, a lot of these songs come from you. But maybe we should turn to the representative of the Greyhounds here, Andrew. Tell us your side of the story here.

Andrew Trube: You know, we’ve known Tim and Sam for quite a while now and been big fans of T Bird & the Breaks for years and became friends. And he brought us these tunes and said that he felt that these were ‘Hounds tunes. And so we were like, Well, they sound like T Bird & the Breaks tunes. And we’re like, okay, well, let’s do this. So, we spent the last eight years kind of just compiling when we had time in the studio over at Bud’s.

And so out of this, 13 songs have emerged on a new album, the self-titled “Greybird,” and some singles as well. I have to ask, Tim, when you were writing these songs – and I understand this was over a period of time – did you ever think, ‘Well, I’m just going to do this solo’? Or maybe that the guys in T Bird & the Breaks will take these up, or what?

Tim Crane: Sure. Yeah. You know, a lot of these songs I sat down and wrote specifically for Anthony Farrell and Andrew Trube of Greyhounds. And then some other ones, like not always when I sit down to write something or when something like a song occurs to me, do I really have like a project, you know, that I have it earmarked for – it might just be a song that comes and then I’m like, Oh, this would be super cool to do with the Greyhounds, you know, or T Bird & the Breaks. You know what I mean? It’s kind of like the inspiration might strike and then it’s like, Wow, that’d be interesting to do with, you know, with Andrew singing it.

A lot of folks say that in the Austin music scene, a lot of that collaboration that used to happen among artists has disappeared – but this would suggest quite the opposite. I mean, you have two bands sort of mutually appreciating each other, and out of it comes this collaboration of “Greybird.” And you all come from different backgrounds, right? I mean, Tim, I think you are originally from Massachusetts?

Tim Crane: Yeah, that’s right. I moved to Texas and Austin specifically for music. You know, the scene down here was way more to my liking than it was in Massachusetts.

How so?

Tim Crane: Well, me and Sam had a band up there, and we would play in places like, you know, Boston and New York City. And it really just kind of seemed like people couldn’t be bothered, you know? And then right away, like the first day I got to Austin when I visited, like, you know, I was just walking down Sixth Street and people were playing blues and they had me up on stage to sit in with harmonica. And then I’m going over to like Momo’s and people are like two-stepping to like Warren Hood & the Hoodlums. It was just like way more like people going out to see live music daily was a thing and like, be a part of the live music. Up there, that wasn’t my experience, so it was like a totally new thing to me. And I was like, Wow, this is where I want to be.

Sam, what did you make of this when the two forces started coming together? Were you on board, or how did you feel? Because in a way, I mean, T Bird & the Breaks is a big enough project, and it has a lot of name recognition already, right?

Sam Patlove: Yeah, absolutely. I was working with the Greyhounds starting like 10 or 12 years ago. So I’ve been engineering and playing on their records for all through that time. So it’d been a goal of mine to get Tim’s writing together with the Greyhounds really that whole time. So that was one of my contributions, I guess, was just to keep pushing: Let’s do this.

Well, for folks who may not particularly understand, tell us a little bit about how you got into this – it’s hard to say genre, but funky. How do y’all describe the music, and why do you think it resonates so much in Texas?

Andrew Trube: I wanted to point out something you brought up, too, earlier: The fact that this collaboration seems like something that’s kind of not happening anymore. And that’s kind of like what we talked about Greybird being like an endangered species and how we’re an endangered species and this project is and like how the equipment we used are endangered, and like, you know, just the whole scene here in Austin, like how Tim moved down here back in the day where he could get $400 rent or be able to have time to collaborate and write – and it’s just kind of not an option anymore, really, for a lot of people like it used to be.

What Greybird represents is just all the stuff that just isn’t really used anymore too much or just the stuff that’s kind of going away, like collaborating and the Austin music scene and even like terrestrial radio and just everything is just shifting so much, you know. But we’re huge fans of all of that. So this is kind of homage to all those things that you actually got to use your hands.

Yeah, very analog and also very Texan. There’s a song in fact called Greezy Rider that has some very specific references to Texas – not relative to Greezy Wheels, which used to be a big band in the old Austin music scene, as I understand it. But can you say more about these references to Texas? And I guess part of this comes from touring as a musician, the mention of Texas highways.

Tim Crane: Yeah, yeah. So in that song, that song is really about being a like a long range trucker, right? Or a traveling musician, you know what I mean? Like touring is kind of rough stuff, or can be, so we have Andrew Trube doing like some CB trucker radio chatter, and he’s like shouting out different Texas highways and, you know, “meet me at the Flying J” and all this and that.