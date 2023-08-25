Typewriter Rodeo: Summer Training

While school is beginning again, the calendar still reads summer — and so does the temperature gauge. This Typewriter Rodeo poem embraces the challenge of exercising in the heat. Still, be careful out there!

summer training

sweat is my metronome,

the drip

drip

drip

down the back of my neck.

inside my knee creases.

down the front of my nike socks.

it keeps time with my cadence,

that perfect 180 steps per minute

growing more and more sluggish by the

second as my skin refuses

to breathe as quickly as my lungs.

muscles begging for more

more

more.

there is an aliveness here,

i am a solar panel maxxed out,

the outside temperature finally

matching my insides, the blood

that pumps with no questions asked,

(not even “why now” because every fiber

of my being understands the only thing

worse would be waking up early

to still feel hot).

we just go, me and my blood,

me and my sweat,

me and my fire in my belly and my heart

and my footfalls pounding pavement,

we run faster and faster

to the edge of the brink,

the salty sting of

beating

what’s possible.

just you wait

for my strava

come Fall.

Typewriter Rodeo airs each Friday on Texas Standard. Send us your ideas for a poem on Facebook or Twitter, or send us an email.

Typewriter Rodeo is also available anytime in podcast form.