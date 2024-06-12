This week in Texas music history: Hole In The Wall opens in Austin

A whole book could be written on the music made in the Hole in the Wall between the years of those two hits, 1986 and 1998. That it was across the street from the Austin City Limits studios also meant that big names popped by now and again – a surprise visit from Emmylou Harris or a Don Henley game enough to sit in with Mojo Nixon for a rousing version of “Don Henley Must Die.”

There’s a Spoon music video and Alejandro Escovedo’s glam project Buick MacKane, an early Nanci Griffith residency and seedy lore on Courtney Love. In 1998, bar manager Debbie Rombach purchased the venue, and it changed hands again after a short closure in 2002.

Throughout, the Hole in the Wall platformed local bands in a rapidly changing Austin, which is all the more reason to celebrate the victories of its fiftieth anniversary: a new lease on life supported by financial assistance from Austin’s Iconic Venue Fund.