Texas Standard for June 12, 2024: What is the Texas Tortoise Task Force?

Here are the stories on Texas Standard for Wednesday, June 12, 2024:

A preview of remaining Supreme Court decisions this term

Although the Supreme Court’s summer break typically starts at the end of June, their current docket is unusually full. In addition to ruling on presidential immunity, the court will also hand down decisions on gun rights, abortion, freedom of speech online, and homelessness, just to name a few.

The court announced it will issue some decisions this Thursday and perhaps some more on Friday. University of Texas School of Law professor Stephen Vladeck joins the show with a preview.

Why a progressive group is trying to change the McAllen city charter

Ground Game Texas, a nonprofit that organizes campaigns to pass progressive initiatives at the city level, is gathering signatures in McAllen this summer. The goal is to get a measure on the ballot in November that, if passed, would give voters more say in local policy.

Joining the Standard to tell us more is Berenice García, who covers the Rio Grande Valley for The Texas Tribune.

No further punishment for Dallas officers who mocked disabled veteran, interim city manager says

About one year ago, four Dallas police officers were caught on camera mocking a disabled veteran named Dynell Lane after he urinated himself. The four officers were ordered to undergo sensitivity training.

The city’s police oversight board wanted to look into whether harsher punishment was warranted. Now, KERA’s Toluwani Osibamowo reports the city manager says their reprimand was enough:



Could housing be a bipartisan issue at the Legislature next year?

You don’t have to be an expert in Texas politics to know that Texas Democrats and Republicans don’t agree on much. But with a shortage of affordable housing a major issue for a growing number of Texans, well, you might be surprised how that seems to be bringing the sides together.

Joshua Fechter, who covers urban affairs for The Texas Tribune, joins the show with more.

Inside San Antonio College’s hands-on mortuary science program

San Antonians now have one more reason to visit San Antonio College: In addition to earning a degree or visiting the planetarium, they can make funeral arrangements for a loved one.

Texas Public Radio’s Camille Phillips takes us to SAC’s new funeral home — the only one operating on a college campus in the country.

This week in Texas music history

On June 15, 1974, 50 years ago, Billie and Doug Cugini opened the Hole in the Wall as a casual bar across the street from the University of Texas at Austin.

Jason Mellard with The Center for Texas Music History at Texas State University shares the tale.

What is the Texas Tortoise Task Force?

The Texas tortoise is considered threatened by the state. Scientists trying to help face a big challenge in their research: finding them. But Texas Monthly reports there’s a new way for Texans to help: The Texas Tortoise Task Force.

Conservationist and Texas master naturalist Mary Jo Bogatto joins the Standard with more.

TxDOT bought the house next door and left it vacant for 6 months, annoying neighbors

TxDOT is buying up real estate along I-35 through Central Austin, in preparation for a project to expand the highway along an eight-mile stretch. In order to make room for extra lanes, TxDOT is snapping up homes and businesses.

KUT’s Nathan Bernier went to one address about to be wiped off the map, because he wanted to find out what it was like being TxDOT’s next-door neighbor.

All this, plus Alexandra Hart with the Texas Newsroom’s state roundup and Wells Dunbar with the Talk of Texas.