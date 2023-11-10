Inaugural Honeyland Festival to celebrate Houston’s Black culinary culture

This weekend kicks off the inaugural Honeyland Festival taking place in Houston and Sugar Land. The event is a celebration of Black southern culture, and organizer and vice president of Arts and Entertainment for IMG Events, Staci Hallmon, said the event was aimed at broadening and diversifying her initiative’s audience base.

“When you think about honey, it is both sweet and delicious, but it’s also a salve. And we think about this audience and the community and the historical legacy of culinary with this audience,” Hallmon said. “We understand that there is so much joy and so much sweetness in the storytelling, but there is also some medicine that we’re, you know, putting in the dessert, if you will.

And we thought about all of the promises and the triumphs of this audience. And we know that it felt like a reminder, if you will, of this land of milk and honey. So, we imagined a world that we felt like didn’t exist that was full of celebration, full of sweetness, full of joy and a reminder of that legacy and how much we have really, really overcome.”

While Hallmon says the event targets a Black audience, everyone is welcomed to come out and have fun.

“You know, one of the things that the pandemic taught us most, especially in the experiential space is if you build something that is experiential, engaging and unique, everyone will come,” Hallmon said. “We welcome everyone and I think that’s just the way that we’ve been communicating it from the beginning is, you know, all are welcome into the celebration of this rich culture.”