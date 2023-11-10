Typewriter Rodeo: Celebrating the Positive

Sometimes the outlook is bleak — or even downright awful. Even in the worst case scenario, some find hope in identifying the good. That was the inspiration for this Typewriter Rodeo poem.
Celebrating the Positive
It can seem daunting
Each headline you read
Books banned at home
New wars overseas
Stories that disgust
Or bring tears to your eyes
The endless parade
Of political lies
It’s enough to make you
Just tune it all out:
Where once you were certain
Now you’re clouded with doubt
Perhaps what’s needed
It to just take a breath
The sun is still shining
There’s still beauty left
You can still buy flowers
You can still give gifts
You can still smile back
And give others a lift
Celebrate those jeans
That fit you so well!
Celebrate the rain!
You never can tell
What will come next
Love or disaster
You can stoop to the doom
But don’t forget laughter
Yes the sun is still shining
So take a deep breath —
There’s always bad news
And there’s still beauty left.
