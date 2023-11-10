Typewriter Rodeo: Celebrating the Positive

Sometimes the outlook is bleak — or even downright awful. Even in the worst case scenario, some find hope in identifying the good. That was the inspiration for this Typewriter Rodeo poem.

Celebrating the Positive

It can seem daunting

Each headline you read

Books banned at home

New wars overseas

Stories that disgust

Or bring tears to your eyes

The endless parade

Of political lies

It’s enough to make you

Just tune it all out:

Where once you were certain

Now you’re clouded with doubt

Perhaps what’s needed

It to just take a breath

The sun is still shining

There’s still beauty left

You can still buy flowers

You can still give gifts

You can still smile back

And give others a lift

Celebrate those jeans

That fit you so well!

Celebrate the rain!

You never can tell

What will come next

Love or disaster

You can stoop to the doom

But don’t forget laughter

Yes the sun is still shining

So take a deep breath —

There’s always bad news

And there’s still beauty left.

