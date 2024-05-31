‘The world needed to meet Hoof Dog’: Album sheds light on unsung Amarillo artist

For a long time when he was younger, Craig Bagby felt like he stood out in Amarillo – like he didn’t fit in.

Then he met artist and musician Jefferson Douglas, who Bagby says “spoke my language.”

“Jefferson Douglas might be the first true artist that I ever met who wasn’t just a musician, but a creator of art, both painting and writing and songwriting,” Bagby said.

Now, Bagby has just released an album that he produced, full of covers of Douglas’ songs. “Hoof Dog: The Songs of Jefferson Douglas” features musicians like Charlie Faye and Ray Prim taking on Douglas’ songs, and in some cases reworking them.

But the goal nonetheless remained celebrating the music of an artist Bagby says was a huge influence on his life and work.

Bagby joined one of Douglas’ bands in 1992 before, he says, it “[ran] its course.” But Bagby kept working with Douglas, switching from rhythm guitar to drums – a move that paved the way for Bagby to become a professional drummer.

But it wasn’t just a change in instruments that Bagby saw as a career-defining move brought on by Douglas.

“I didn’t think so at the time, but Jefferson was the first person I ran across where before I met him, I thought I wrote pretty good songs,” Bagby said. “And then I thought, okay, now I’ve met an actual songwriter, and he absolutely changed the way I hear music, I perform music, the way I take it in and all of that. It was monumental to me. It really was.”

He says Douglas’ songs had a “maturity” to them, akin to R.E.M. or Elvis Costello.

And to put together “Hoof Dog,” Bagby found himself once again inspired by Douglas to push his skills into new territories.

“I probably spent two weeks staring at my computer trying to figure out how, because I had never produced a record before,” Bagby said. “I’ve been on a ton as a player, but I’ve never been on the other side of it.”

Then an idea hit Bagby – he had always known Douglas’ songs could be a hit, but the exposure just wasn’t there. But he had met many artists throughout his career who had followings, so he began approaching some to see if they’d be willing to take part in the album.

The result is a 10-track album featuring Texas artists of a variety of backgrounds. And, Bagby says, many of the covers are phenomenal – such as Americana and country artist Kelly Willis’ rendition of “My Big Blue Heart.”

“She performed her vocals so it’s just so personal and good that we barely had to play behind it,” Bagby said. “Like, that was one of the only ones on the album that there’s no harmony. It’s just beautiful. And she nailed it.”