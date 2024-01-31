Houston-area law enforcement agencies rally behind Whitmire’s call for greater coordination to fight crime

Bureaucracy isn’t the only obstacle to greater coordination between HPD and other local law enforcement agencies. County Commissioner Tom Ramsey said there’s also a technological hurdle.

“Everybody has different radios and different frequencies and different systems,” Ramsey said. “I think over the last two years, we’ve made a great deal of progress, particularly if you’re setting up a response, emergency command, during an emergency, that you have everybody on the same ‘wavelength.'”

Garcia and Ramsey also called for greater coordination between HPD and the county constables, a move that could give the city hundreds more officers to draw on. Ramsey said that much of unincorporated Harris County makes up for shortages in local policing by hiring Sheriff’s and constables’ deputies to patrol their neighborhoods through the county’s Contract Deputy Program.

“There’s more people that live in the unincorporated area of Harris County than live in the City of Houston, (but) the crime rate in the unincorporated area is a third of what it is in the City of Houston,” Ramsey said. “I think we’ve got an idea or two on how to reduce crime in the city of Houston. And that idea is increasing the neighborhood patrols, much like you see increased patrols in the unincorporated area.”

Critics of the Contract Deputy Program say it unfairly benefits wealthier communities.

County Commissioner Rodney Ellis, meanwhile, is concerned that simply putting more police on the streets will lead to overcriminalization.

“We can’t just continue to spend money the way we spent it in the past, because if we just keep increasing investments in traditional issues that have not helped, I think you ought to look at some of these alternative responder programs, and we’ve been very creative,” Ellis said. “I think that it would be good if we found other partners who are willing to invest in some of those strategies as well. In addition to the significant increases we put in traditional boots on the ground.”

Whitmire campaigned for office with a message of getting “tough-but-smart on crime.” One of his steps after taking office was to meet with the Houston Area Police Chiefs Association. Whitmire said he was impatient to get started improving public safety.

“I don’t want meetings,” he told the chiefs. “We’ve been having meetings, I want action. And criminal justice is a system. Any component of it not working affects the entire system.”

Whitmire said he will lead a recruiting drive for the Houston Police Department. The department has lost roughly 2,000 officers in recent years. Whitmire said that recruitment won’t just mean training new cadets but also luring officers from other cities.

“I know for a fact there’s Austin police officers that would like to move to Houston. We’re getting calls from Seattle. So, we’re going to look at our lateral hiring. We want people to come to Houston and want to work in law enforcement,” Whitmire said.

Hiring more officers will take time and money, two things even Whitmire admits the city is short on. He said he wants to attract corporate sponsors to help new recruits meet basic expenses.

“Cadets have to purchase a $1,000 service revolver,” Whitmire said. “You know how many of them have to go to the police credit union and borrow money to buy a revolver before they get their first HPD check? Nonsense!”

Whitmire said he’ll seek to free up money for more spending on law enforcement by eliminating waste.