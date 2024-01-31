Texas Standard for Jan. 31, 2024: Exploring SpaceX’s potential land swap with Texas

Here are the stories on Texas Standard for Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2024:

Texas Supreme Court hears arguments against gender-affirming care ban

On Tuesday, the state Supreme Court heard arguments challenging Senate Bill 14, which took effect in September. SB 14 imposes a ban on gender-affirming care in Texas, specifically blocking trans minors from obtaining treatments like puberty blockers and hormone therapy. It also revokes the medical licenses of any doctors who provide this care to trans youth under 18.

Elena Rivera covered the story for KERA. She joins the Standard to tell us more.

Houston-area law enforcement agencies rally behind Whitmire’s call for greater coordination to fight crime

Houston Mayor John Whitmire campaigned for office with a message of getting “tough-but-smart on crime.”

Houston Public Media’s Andrew Schneider looks at some of Whitmire’s plans for law enforcement as he nears the end of his first month at City Hall.

Exploring SpaceX’s potential land swap with Texas

SpaceX wants to make a deal with the state: The company would hand over 477 acres of land in coastal South Texas in exchange for 43 acres from Boca Chica State Park, closer to the SpaceX launch site.

Is it a good deal for Texans? Gaige Davila, Rio Grande Valley reporter for Texas Public Radio, joins the show with a look.

Pink Cadillacs and lucky 13: How Mary Kay Ash built a billion-dollar business

Mary Kay Ash already had a highly successful career with Stanley Home Products before beginning her empire, but that success was not recognized or rewarded. She retired early, at 45, and went home to write an advice book for women in business on how to survive in a world of men.

About halfway through that book she had a eureka moment. She realized that she had written a remarkable business plan.

Biden administration halts new exports of liquified natural gas

Over the past decade, the United States has steadily shipped out more and more liquified natural gas, or LNG. Much of this gas comes from the Texas oil fields and is then liquified at pipeline terminals along the Gulf Coast. But late last week, Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm told reporters that her department would temporarily stop approving new LNG exports.

Carlos Anchondo, reporter for Politico’s energy and environment news, joins the Standard with more.

LULAC issues alert ahead of anti-immigration convoy’s arrival in Texas

The League of United Latin American Citizens (LULAC) has issued a warning amid a cross-country, anti-immigration convoy making its way to the Texas-Mexico border.

Texas Public Radio’s Marian Navarro has the details:



Exploring ancient artworks in the Pecos Canyonlands

There are few places that give you the ability to really have interchange with the ancients. The Pecos Canyonlands is one of those places.

Texas Public Radio’s Jack Morgan is back from a day just a stone’s throw from Mexico, where he gazed on some of the state’s most mysterious artwork from ancient man.

West Texas A&M consulted with top conservatives in setting up new institute

West Texas A&M University president Walter Wendler seeks to promote “Panhandle values” on campus with a new project called the Hill Institute. Public statements have distanced the Hill Institute from political labels, but emails obtained by the Texas Tribune reveal Wendler engaged with several prominent conservatives for guidance on the project.

Tribune higher education reporter Kate McGee joins the Standard with more.

All this, plus the Texas Newsroom’s state roundup and Wells Dunbar with the Talk of Texas.