Ancient artists speak through massive cryptic murals

“They didn’t know what we know. We don’t know what they knew,” he said. “And I don’t know that we’ll ever come together. But being here is the hope that we will.”

Aimee Spana is the director of the White Shaman shelter. “We know that the people of the Pecos lived out here for thousands of years. And they expressed themselves through these incredible, pictographs,” she said.

Spana said the Witte Museum first put on scientific expeditions to the White Shaman in the 1930s, beginning a relationship which culminated six years ago with ownership.

“Since 2017, the Witte Museum has been the proud conservation stewards of the White Shaman Preserve,” Spana said.

The visitors drove two further miles to the White Shaman shelter, located another 250 feet down a canyon overlooking the Pecos River, only a few feet from the White Shaman, which is about 26 feet wide and half that high. A series of painted figures in black, red, white and yellow, some slowly losing the intensity of pigment, dominated the scene. The shapes seemed both unusual and familiar.

“Over here on the left hand side, we have something that’s called a crenelated arch,” she said. “But what we see coming out of this is this small anthropomorphic figure, and it’s got antlers here with black dots on the very tip of the antlers.”

Anthropomorphs are figures with both human and animal attributes.

“The White Shaman is an anthropomorphic figure. It’s got this sort of white, elongated body with black in the middle,” Spana said. “And while it looks from afar that it’s primarily white, there are these really beautiful, intricate red lines within the body, you’ll see on the left arm of the white shaman hanging from its elbow is what we refer to as an elbow adornment, which to me appears to look almost birdlike, and perhaps like a hummingbird.”