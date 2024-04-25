Humane Ai Pin’s bad reviews aggravate some tech fans

The Humane Ai Pin has been the talk of the tech industry for months. Its developer spent $230 million to create a wearable, artificial intelligence-based tool that would potentially make smartphones less relevant.

But when the reviews came in last week, they were not positive. And one YouTube-based reviewer received lots of pushback for his take.

Tech expert Omar Gallaga says the YouTuber, MKBHD, was criticized by supporters of Humane’s product for potentially killing it before it reached the public.

Highlights from this segment:

– The Humane Ai Pin is a wearable device with its own Internet connection that is designed to use artificial intelligence to answer questions and deliver the kind of information many use their smartphones for. The pin retails for $700 and requires a $24.95 per month Internet connection.

– Humane is funded by Microsoft and OpenAI founder Sam Altman, among other well-known tech investors.

– MKBHD, aka Marques Brownlee, is a tech reviewer with nearly 19 million followers. He titled his Ai Pin review “The Worst Product I’ve Ever Reviewed.”

– Brownlee and others responded to criticism by pointing out that tech reviewers are not obligated to put a positive spin on their reviews.