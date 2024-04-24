Police arrest multiple protesters during pro-Palestinian demonstration at UT Austin

From KUT News:

More than 20 people were arrested Wednesday during a pro-Palestinian protest on UT Austin campus, the Texas Department of Public Safety said.

The protest, organized by the Palestine Solidarity Committee in Austin, was the latest in a wave of demonstrations sweeping college campuses across the U.S.

DPS said state troopers were on campus at the request of the university and Gov. Greg Abbott to “prevent any unlawful assembly and support UT Police in maintaining the peace by arresting anyone engaging in any sort of criminal activity, including trespass.”

Crowds began to gather on campus shortly before noon Wednesday. Protesters, many wearing masks and Palestinian scarves, chanted, “Free, free Palestine. Killing children is a crime.”

UT Austin student Ammer Qaddumi said the demonstration was a “continuation of our call against our institution’s complicity in the ongoing genocide against Palestinians in Gaza.”

Qaddumi said UT Austin has also remained largely silent on the harassment and violence that Muslim, Palestinian and other Arab students have faced around campus.

“The university has not had adequate responses to really address our concerns and has sort of fostered this environment where racist individuals feel actually empowered to continue conducting these harassments against us,” he said.

Earlier this month, a Muslim student was allegedly attacked by three men who yelled Islamophobic statements before punching him. UT said in an emailed statement that the Austin Police Department was investigating, and that the university “has no tolerance for violence or other hateful actions against any of our community members, including those in our Muslim, Palestinian, and Arab communities.”

The day before the protest, UT Austin administration sent a letter to PSC warning organizers not to hold the event.

PSC “has declared intent to violate our policies and rules, and disrupt our campus operations,” the letter said. “The University of Texas at Austin will not allow this campus to be ‘taken’ and protesters to derail our mission in ways that groups affiliated with your national organization have accomplished elsewhere.”

The letter also said students and PSC may face discipline for protesting.

Large police presence heightens tensions

Law enforcement officers from multiple agencies ordered students to disperse at the start of the protest. As the crowd began to disband, police largely funneled them onto one of the campus’ main roads, and protesters regathered close to their original starting point.

Throughout the demonstration, Qaddumi repeatedly reminded students to remain peaceful and follow police orders to disperse. Police then arrested him. It is unclear why.

At around 2:30 p.m., officers again ordered protesters to leave and said they were trespassing. State police shouted “move” as they used horses to push protesters away. Protesters responded with chants of, “Off our campus.”

Shortly after, officers went into the crowd and arrested more people.

Around 5 p.m., UT Police used the university broadcast system to order protesters to disband. A voice echoed across campus.

“I command you in the name of the People of the State of Texas to disperse, and if you do not, you shall be arrested,” Assistant Chief Ashley Griffin said.

In a tweet Wednesday afternoon, the governor said the arrests would continue until the protesters left.

David DeMatthews, an associate professor of education at UT Austin, said it was concerning to see such a large and “militarized” police presence on campus in response to a peaceful protest.

“I was really surprised at the number of officers on motorcycles, bikes, horses, and in what looked to me to be riot gear, so it was pretty shocking for me,” he said.

He said in his 11 years as a faculty member at two different UT institutions, he has never seen this many police respond to a demonstration.

“We should care about free speech and students should be able to protest, regardless of the topic that they’re concerned about,” he said.

The Council on American-Islamic Relations chapter in Austin said the arrests raised serious questions about the protection of free speech and assembly.

“In a democratic society, the right to peacefully protest and express dissenting opinions is fundamental. The recent arrests of student activists advocating for a ceasefire in Gaza represent a troubling suppression of these rights,” Fayyaz Shah, the group’s board chair, said in a statement. “Law enforcement must exercise restraint and respect the rights of protesters.”

Devon, a sophomore at UT Austin who declined to share his last name, said he thinks the police presence unnecessarily escalated the demonstration.

“It made me feel nervous that we were on a powder keg about to explode,” he said.

He said he thinks if the protesters were allowed to proceed to their route as planned, arrests could have been avoided. The student group had planned a series of workshops and teach-ins as part of the occupation.

“I hate to see students arrested,” he said.

UT faculty plan second protest

On Wednesday evening, UT faculty released a statement condemning the police presence on campus and announcing another protest Thursday. The letter tells people to gather on the lawn in front of the UT Tower — the same location as Wednesday’s demonstration — at 12:15 p.m.

“Instead of allowing our students to go ahead with their peaceful planned action, our leaders turned our campus into a militarized zone,” the letter reads. “No business as usual tomorrow. No classes. No grading. No work. No assignments.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Audrey McGlinchy contributed to this report.