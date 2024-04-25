Texas Standard for April 25, 2024: What to know about the ‘divest or ban’ TikTok bill Biden signed into law

Here are the stories on Texas Standard for Thursday, April 25, 2024:

What’s next after state troopers arrested dozens of pro-Palestinian protesters at UT-Austin

Dozens of people were arrested during a pro-Palestinian protest on the UT-Austin campus Wednesday. The protest, organized by the Palestine Solidarity Committee in Austin, was the latest in a wave of demonstrations sweeping college campuses across the U.S.

Jeremi Suri with the LBJ School at the University of Texas at Austin was at the protest and saw the police response. He joins us with more:



Sexual assault survivors say Austin needs to prioritize help in city budget

Advocates say the City of Austin has more work to do to ensure sexual assault survivors are getting the help they need.

They’re calling for more investment in resources as the city weighs its next budget. KUT’s Luz Moreno-Lozano reports:



As toxic water flows at Lake Boehmer, regulators fight over who’s responsible for the massive leak

In the Permian Basin, toxic water is bursting out of some of the old wells spread out over the oil fields. One of these leaks has flowed steadily for decades, flooding the desert just north of Fort Stockton with poisonous, slightly radioactive brine.

It’s created a huge body of water called Lake Boehmer. Marfa Public Radio’s Mitch Borden reports on the battle to plug the well and why state regulators haven’t stepped in.

Startup’s new wearable AI Pin stirs controversy among tech reviewers

It cost $230 million to develop: a wearable, AI-based tool that would make your smartphone less relevant. The Humane AI Pin has been the talk of the tech industry for months now, but last week, that talk turned ugly, as reviewers panned the product.

The most controversial take comes from a YouTube star with 18 million followers. Tech expert Omar Gallaga has been watching this all play out and joins the Standard to talk about it.

He’d never run a marathon until his friend died. Now he leads other runners

Austinite Carlos Jaramillo was first inspired to start running when he saw people dedicating their races to loved ones. One of his best friends had recently died in a car crash, but Jaramillo never thought he could run a marathon.

We’ll hear from Jaramillo on how he joined a group, met his goal and now leads others on their journeys to become runners:



New update to state report looks at the impact of extreme weather in Texas

According to a recent University of Houston poll, Texans are evenly split on whether more extreme weather events here are linked to climate change.

A new report from Texas state climatologist John Nielsen-Gammon doesn’t leave much doubt we’re looking at hotter temperatures, more extreme droughts and growing wildfire dangers. He joins the Standard today.

What to know about the ‘divest or ban’ TikTok bill Biden signed into law

President Joe Biden signed a foreign aid package that also includes a measure that would ban the popular social media app TikTok if China-based parent company ByteDance fails to divest from the app within a year.

Joining the Standard with the latest is Lauren Feiner, reporter with tech website The Verge.

All this, plus the Texas Newsroom’s state roundup and Wells Dunbar with the Talk of Texas.