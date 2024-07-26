A judge says Ken Paxton can’t question Catholic Charities about its migrant services

A Hidalgo County judge this week rebuffed Attorney General Ken Paxton’s request to conduct a deposition with the director of Catholic Charities, a nonprofit providing services to migrants along the border.

“This is part of an effort by the attorney general’s office to go after nonprofits and charities that work with immigrants – not just immigrants, but also with people who are indigent – poor people who need aid and need food,” said James Barragán, politics reporter for the Texas Tribune.

District Judge Bobby Flores prevented Paxton from deposing the nonprofit’s director in court proceedings.

