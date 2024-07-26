Typewriter Rodeo: Turning 18 as a boy in this culture

Texas Standard is always soliciting poetry ideas for our friends with Typewriter Rodeo. This one came from listener Scott Boss.

Turning 18 as a boy in this culture

My dearest son,

as you grow into manhood

i have a few hopes for you

that you feel strong enough

to cry when you need to

that you wear what you’re supposed to

in order to feel confident and secure

that your hands have grown calloused

by uprooting weeds and planting flowers

i hope you have a strong sense of identity

because you feel empowered to define it

i pray you’ve learned to follow and surrender

to the higher purpose and presence

you’re aligned with

in this culture, in this day in age

i hope you grow without fear or rage

mind your mind, find your peace

go to be who you’d want to know and see