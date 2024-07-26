Typewriter Rodeo: Turning 18 as a boy in this culture

By LaCole FootsJuly 26, 2024 12:00 pm, ,

Turning 18 as a boy in this culture

My dearest son,
as you grow into manhood
i have a few hopes for you
that you feel strong enough
to cry when you need to
that you wear what you’re supposed to
in order to feel confident and secure
that your hands have grown calloused
by uprooting weeds and planting flowers
i hope you have a strong sense of identity
because you feel empowered to define it
i pray you’ve learned to follow and surrender
to the higher purpose and presence
you’re aligned with
in this culture, in this day in age
i hope you grow without fear or rage
mind your mind, find your peace
go to be who you’d want to know and see

