How did Mexican obsidian turn up in the Panhandle? Could be Coronado

Let me stop you there because I want to understand what the alternative explanations, if any, could be. I mean, have you considered if it were not part of this particular expedition, where else could it have come from?

Well, that’s a great question. We don’t have any good evidence for trade routes from the northern Texas Panhandle down to Central Mexico.

We do find other blades like this in Texas, but they are all down along the Rio Grande Valley – shipwrecks that were Spanish colonial shipwrecks, etc. So for a piece like this to be that far north, we don’t think it was brought up there through trade.

Also, the piece looks like it was used a few times, and then it broke and was thrown away. And that’s pretty typical of these kinds of blades when they were being used by people that had a surplus of them.

I think of it as you’ve got a toothpick or something. You use it, the toothpick dulls, it breaks. You just throw it on the ground and you pull another one out. That’s a lot like these kinds of blades were used when you had a whole bag of them.

Is there is there any question about its age? Do you have to do any sort of carbon dating or anything along those lines, or no?

Well, we can’t carbon date obsidian because it doesn’t have the organic material in it that carbon dating relies on. We could do another form of dating that relies on the hydration or the accumulation of a layer of water on obsidian glass when you break it. And the more water it has on it, the older it is.

The problem with that kind of date for something like this is that that typically takes thousands of years to accumulate. Whereas, you know, we’re talking only a few hundred years ago that this would have been used and discarded.

What would help us is to get up there, do some metal detecting surveys, maybe dig a few test pits to kind of explore, and see if we can find additional evidence – things like crossbow bolts, Spanish pottery, other obsidian like this. Those kinds of things are really needed to kind of confirm that this is indeed exactly what we think it is.

But as Ms Erwin and I try to lay out in the article, we can’t think of any other way that it would get up there. And we do know that over in New Mexico, up and down the Rio Grande, there have been a number of similar blades like this found at well known Coronado campsites and stops along his journey. So this would be the first one out in Texas.

What happens then? I don’t reckon you put it back in that wooden box once you were done. What happens to this sliver of obsidian now?

Well, Ms. Erwin and her family have been fantastic stewards of Texas archeology since this was picked up off the ground in the ’30s. It’s her family’s property. And so it goes back to her. I hope and I’ve encouraged her to make a smart choice about what to do with that collection when she decides to store it for eternity for, as we say in archeology, perpetuity.

We do know that that some of her father-in-law’s materials were donated to the Texas Memorial Museum down in Austin. And she’s talked about maybe donating the rest of that collection when it’s ready to go down there. I’d sure like to keep it up somewhere in the Panhandle so that people know it’s there and can be proud of it.

So here in Texas, if you find archeological artifacts on your property and it’s your property, you get to keep those artifacts. You don’t have to turn them over to the state or anything like that, with some exceptions. But something like this, she’s been doing a great job taking care of it this long. I think she can continue doing that.