Texas Standard for March 13, 2024: Will third time be the charm for SpaceX’s Starship launch from Boca Chica?

Here are the stories on Texas Standard for Wednesday, March 13, 2024:

After an absence due to COVID, colleges start looking for SAT, ACT scores again

The University of Texas announced that once again, all applicants looking to attend UT-Austin will need to submit standardized test scores beginning next year.

“Who Gets In and Why: A Year Inside College Admissions” author Jeff Selingo joins the Standard with more.

Bands are dropping off SXSW because of its defense industry ties

Several bands have dropped out of the South by Southwest Conference and festivals, citing the presence of the U.S. Army and an aerospace contractor during the time of Israel’s war on Hamas.

KUT’s Andrew Weber reports:



In Fort Bend, Black cowboys helped shape the county’s history

As the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo continues in the heart of the city, just outside of the city limits, some are working to preserve the history of the region’s Black cowboys.

Houston Public Media’s Natalie Weber takes us to Fort Bend County for more on the legacy of the area’s Black cowboys, ranchers and bull riders.

W.F. Strong takes us to the ‘other’ Hill Country

Over the next couple of months, many Texans will set off for the Hill Country to enjoy the splendor of the wildflowers celebrating spring.

Texas Standard commentator W.F. Strong suggests a route he calls the other hill country – one far less traveled than its cousin to the west.

Will third time be the charm for SpaceX’s Starship launch from Boca Chica?

SpaceX plans a new try at launching its Starship super heavy rocket on Thursday from its Starbase facility in Boca Chica, Texas. The previous two launches failed, but SpaceX says it learned a lot from the mishaps.

Eric Berger, senior space editor for the tech site Ars Technica, joins the show with more.

An obsidian blade and other treasures from Coronado’s Panhandle expedition

Almost 500 years ago, a caravan of roughly 2,000 people crossed the Texas Panhandle in their search for a city of gold. They never found that fabled treasure – but those Spanish explorers left behind plenty of their own small treasures.

Southern Methodist University archeology director Matthew Boulanger joins the Standard with his discovery.

Over many objections, Uvalde absolves cops of their response to mass shooting

A city report released last week exonerated the Uvalde Police Department for its response to the Robb Elementary School shooting. Despite the report, Uvalde Police Chief Daniel Rodriguez announced his resignation Tuesday.

For more on what all this means, the Standard’s speaking with the Texas Newsroom’s Sergio Martínez-Beltrán.

All this, plus the Texas Newsroom’s state roundup and Wells Dunbar with the Talk of Texas.