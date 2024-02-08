Protect your data from brokers who want to sell it

A new tool from Mozilla, the maker of the Firefox web browser, promises to keep your personal data out of the hands of brokers who buy and sell names, addresses and demographic information about all of us.

Mozilla Monitor is a subscription service, and it’s the latest attempt by the nonprofit Mozilla Foundation to bring in revenue and bolster its reputation as a protector of privacy. Tech expert Omar Gallaga says the tool can’t delete your data from the Internet, but it can ask brokers to do it.

Highlights from this segment:

– Mozilla Monitor costs $13.99 per month. The service will scan data broker sites for information about you and request that it be removed. You don’t need to be a Firefox user to use it.

– Firefox is a nonprofit with a generally good reputation for protecting customer privacy.

– A previous version of the service, called Firefox Monitor, was free.