This week in Texas music history: Swing player and pianist Ernie Mae Miller born

From KUTX:

Jazz artist Ernie Mae Miller was born on February 27, 1927, in Austin. She grew up in a rich environment for music education, learning baritone sax from Anderson High School band director B. L. Joyce and taking piano lessons from instructors at Samuel Huston College.

In the 1940s, Miller attended Prairie View College, now Prairie View A & M University, a school her great-grandfather L. C. Anderson had a hand in founding. As a music student during World War II, Ernie Mae Miller joined the Prairie View Co-Eds, an all-woman jazz band recruited on campus in 1943 while many touring male artists were away at war.

By 1944, the Prairie View Co-eds were touring black colleges and venues across the country, including Harlem’s Apollo Theater and performing on gigs with Bob Hope and Billie Holiday. They became important symbols as talented Black women artists who were also ambitious, full-time college students.