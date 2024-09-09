This Galveston museum tells the Juneteenth story where it began

Texas Standard listener and historian Samuel Collins III shares information about the Nia Cultural Center Juneteenth Legacy Project Headquarters in Galveston for the Standard’s Texas Museum Map series:

The Nia Cultural Center Juneteenth Legacy Project Headquarters in Galveston is a must-see. Located at 2217 The Strand, Suite 101, the museum and art gallery has been a welcomed new addition to Galveston’s Downtown Cultural District.

They have beautiful art; they have performances there – poets, bands, singers, spoken word artists – in addition to the other artists that have wood carvings, paintings. It’s just a really great cultural center.

The executive director, Ms. Sue Johnson, and the memory keepers that work at the location, volunteers, do a great job of sharing not only Galveston, Texas, history, American history but world history at this location.

Do you have a favorite museum we should feature on the Texas Museum Map? Send in your suggestions here – you can even record a message that we might play on air!