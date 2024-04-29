North East ISD’s high-stakes election: 5 races, 3 open seats, a divided board

From Texas Public Radio:

For the past few years, the North East Independent School District has been embroiled in culture war debates over masks, library books and curriculum.

Now, early voting is underway for an election that could tip the balance of control on the board and make those issues less of a battle and more of a foregone conclusion for San Antonio’s second largest school district.

Five of the seven seats on the North East ISD school board are on the ballot in the municipal election on May 4. But conservatives only need to win two of them to gain control. Right-wing trustees already hold the only two seats not on the ballot.

Local Moms for Liberty leader Jacqueline Klein is one of the most polarizing candidates. She’s an outspoken critic of the district’s policies and leadership and is running an adversarial campaign against both her own opponents and candidates in other NEISD races.

Klein thinks parents don’t have enough say at NEISD. She said she decided to run for school board in part because of the way the district handled an incident involving one of her sons.

She said NEISD administrators didn’t do enough to protect her son, so she pulled her children out of the district and enrolled them in a charter school.

“In trying to advocate and protect my child of a safety issue, I realized exactly how the deck was stacked against parents and the fact that they weren’t safe,” Klein said. “I know that what happened to me is happening to other parents, and they don’t have a voice.”

Klein points to enrollment declines as proof NEISD officials aren’t listening to parents and said that dissatisfaction among English-speaking families is being obscured by an increase in the number of immigrant students.

“In the last three years, we have lost 5,500 English-speaking students,” Klein said. “And I say that because there is a difference in the student population that we’re seeing in North East today.”

In a post on her campaign Facebook page, Klein said the rise in immigrant students enrolled at NEISD “hinders YOUR child’s success” because it costs the district resources. She also said immigrant children made schools less safe because they are members of “warring gangs.”

Her opponent, Tracie Shelton, sees that type of language as fearmongering. “People are using fear as a way to get people on their side,” Shelton said.

Shelton is running against Klein to represent the Roosevelt High School cluster, which has a higher concentration of poverty and more students of color than other parts of the district.

She said the rhetoric used by some board members — and some candidates — suggests they aren’t committed to the students.