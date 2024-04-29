Police again arrest pro-Palestinian protesters setting up camp at UT Austin

From KUT News:

At least 50 people were arrested Monday at a protest on the south lawn of UT Austin’s campus, according to an attorney who helped coordinate the release of protesters arrested last week.

Defense attorney George Lobb said 10 of the people arrested Monday require immediate medical attention, including a protester who was hit by a police motorcycle.

Around 100 protesters had gathered around midday Monday with tents and blankets to begin an “encampment.” They used folding tables to barricade themselves into a circle and held signs that said, “Divest from genocide,” “UT supports war crimes” and “Free Palestine.”

Similar to Wednesday, officers from the UT Police, Austin Police Department and the Texas Department of Public Safety came to the scene. The state troopers — who wore face shields and carried batons and zip ties — stood arm and arm to create a physical barrier between the tower and the lawn. Protesters chanted, “Off our campus” and “You failed Uvalde.”

The university issued a statement late Monday saying it believed many of the people who erected the encampment were not affiliated with UT and that they were “physically and verbally combative” when asked to leave. It said it requested help from DPS to protect the safety of the campus community.

“Because of the encampments and other violations of the University’s Institutional Rules related to protests, protestors were told repeatedly to disperse,” the statement said. “When they refused to disperse, some arrests were made for trespassing. Others were arrested for disorderly conduct.”

Protesters stood with linked arms on the lawn. Police pulled them apart and arrested some but not others — it’s unclear why.

UT Police issued multiple orders to disperse throughout the protest, accusing protesters of disorderly conduct and trespassing, and threatening arrest.

As temperatures rose into the high-80s, protesters called for medics. Some people took to social media to ask for water at the encampment.

Late Monday afternoon, protesters moved away from the lawn to block buses from leaving with those who were arrested. Police responded by arresting more people, throwing flash-bangs and spraying the crowd with what seemed like pepper spray; some people hit were only a couple feet away.