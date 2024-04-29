Texas Standard for April 29, 2024: Celebrating Willie Nelson’s birthday and his Fourth of July tradition

Here are the stories on Texas Standard for Monday, April 29, 2024.

County sheriffs say Texas Department of Criminal Justice worsens jail overcrowding

Some of the biggest counties in Texas are contending with overcrowded jails. Understaffing is an issue and jail populations are growing, but these counties say the state has a hand in this problem too: many people in these crowded jails are waiting to be transferred to state prisons.

In this month’s installment of The Drill Down, a monthly feature highlighting investigative and enterprise journalism from The Texas Newsroom and public radio partners across the state, Houston Public Media’s Lucio Vasquez and KERA’s Miranda Suarez join us with more.

A San Antonio school district prepares for a high-stakes election

San Antonio’s North East ISD has been seeing recent fights over what’s appropriate to teach in schools. Now, early voting is underway for an election that could tip the balance of control on the board.

Texas Public Radio’s Camille Phillips lays out the stakes for the city’s second largest school district.

Here we go again? ERCOT warns of potential power emergency starting today

The Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) has warned of possible deficient power reserves from April 29 to May 1.

What’s prompted this latest warning from Texas’ power grid operator? Kpler energy analyst Matt Smith joins the Standard with the story.

Celebrating Willie Nelson’s birthday and his Fourth of July tradition

Willie Nelson’s celebrating another trip around the sun, but his biggest annual celebration is still a few months away: Willie’s Fourth of July Picnic, a quasi-annual concert packed with plenty of top-tier performers.

The new book “Picnic: Willie Nelson’s Fourth of July Tradition” delves into the decades-long history of the party. Author Dave Dalton Thomas joins the Standard today.

Risk for borrowers rise as payday loans pop up on apps

The payday loan industry – short-term cash advances with sky-high interest rates – has grown with the advent of mobile apps.

These apps now offer easy access to payday loans directly from a phone, raising concerns about exploitation of vulnerable individuals. Associated Press reporter Cora Lewis sheds light on the story with us.

All this, plus the Texas Newsroom’s state roundup and Wells Dunbar with the Talk of Texas.