No secret ingredients, just love, at North Texas’ Starship Bagel

Had you had experience with good bagels versus bad bagels before?

Well, growing up in Dallas, you know, it was mostly bad bagels for me, but I was born in Brooklyn and I had family in New York, so I’d go back like every year. So I always had a good reference point for what a good bagel was. But sadly, I only get to eat them once a year.

Well, so what qualities were lacking in the bagels that you had tried before you did your own experimentation?

Well, I mean, I have a different perspective now as someone who’s worked on this recipe extensively. But at the time, from the customer’s perspective, all the bagels just tasted like white bread. And, you know, they worked as bread vehicles to get cream cheese in your mouth. You still could enjoy the tradition of all the accouterments. But the bagel piece specifically, it was really lacking.

Well, what makes a good bagel? I guess that’s what you’re sort of hinting at here. But strip it down for us, if you could. What makes a great plain bagel?

Yeah, and you know, that’s the competition that I won in New York. The best bagel was a blind taste test of the plain bagel. And the plain bagel is the bagel I always try when I go to other shops to evaluate their quality.

And to me, it’s quite simple. It’s the most bagel bagel, you know? Everyone is going to have access to similar toppings, you know. You can dial the difference between the poppy, sesame, onion and garlic, but when you strip it down to just a plain bagel, you really get into, you know, the dough and the baking and the technique and the qualities that you’re trying to get out of the bagel. They’re all there and, honestly, most present in the plain bagel.

What you’re looking for is the duality of these two textures, this amazing crunch that you get right when you bite into the crust of the bagel and then a very, very chewy crumb. And this leads to a bite that, you know, lasts in your mouth a little bit longer. And you really get a chance to appreciate the flavor of the dough, which if it’s properly fermented, you’ll get this nice harmony between sweet, salty malty and a little bit of yeasty flavor.

And I think that that combination that’s evident in every bite – that kind of lasts longer than just that initial tear into it and just fades away to the cream cheese of the lox – like that’s what you’re looking for, is a bread that can really balance all of those flavors.

So that’s what a perfect plain bagel is to me and that’s what I’ve been pursuing for six years, and that’s what we serve every day at Starship Bagel.