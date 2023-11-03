No secret ingredients, just love, at North Texas’ Starship Bagel

If you’re looking for the best brisket or barbacoa you can find, then Texas is certainly the place to be. But if you’re in the mood for a really good bagel, that might be a tougher ask.
There is an exception, however, in North Texas. With locations in Lewisville and Dallas, Starship Bagel is turning heads in the bagel world. The shop won the prestigious “Best Bagel” award recently at the New York BagelFest.
Its founder, Oren Salomon, spoke to the Standard about making great bagels. Listen to the interview above or read the transcript below.
This transcript has been edited lightly for clarity:
Texas Standard: Congratulations on this extraordinary recognition for your bagels. How did you get into this business in the first place?
Oren Salomon: Oh, really I was just trying to make a great bagel for myself. This started in my home kitchen about six years ago. And when I made the first batch, I had friends over, and they tried them, and they put money on the table and forced me to be their bagel guy and make bagels for them next Sunday.