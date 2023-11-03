Texas Standard for Nov. 3, 2023: Emmitt Smith’s latest move is fighting opioid overdoses

Here are the stories on Texas Standard for Friday, Nov. 3, 2023.

Why school vouchers look doomed this special session

Wednesday, Gov. Greg Abbott was trumpeting a breakthrough on school voucher legislation, predicting an agreement was just hours away. Today, it looks like vouchers will not pass this special session.

The Texas Newsroom’s Sergio Martínez-Beltrán joins the Standard with the latest.

Texans highly motivated to travel to New Mexico for abortions

Because in most circumstances it is illegal to perform an abortion in Texas, the solution for many is to travel from Texas to a state where the procedure is still legal.

Texas Public Radio reporters Kayla Padilla and David Martin Davies examine this in a new series. Today, their journey takes them into New Mexico.

The best bagel in the country is… in a Dallas suburb?

Looking for the best brisket or barbacoa you can find? Texas is certainly the place to be. But bagels never rated… until now.

Starship Bagel in Lewisville is turning heads in the bagel world. The two-year-old shop won the prestigious “best bagel” award recently at the New York BagelFest, besting bagel makers from around the country. Starship founder Oren Salomon joins the Standard today.

In Corsicana, long lost photos become a show about small-town Texas – and a mystery to be solved

Imagine finding an old family photo album you’ve never seen before. What would you learn? Who would you even recognize?

Now, imagine an entire town discovering such an album. That’s happened in Corsicana. KERA’s Jerome Weeks reports.

Emmitt Smith’s latest move is fighting opioid overdoses

Some professional athletes move around a lot during their careers. Others become practically synonymous with their teams. That’s the case with legendary running back Emmitt Smith and the Dallas Cowboys.

The three-time Super Bowl champ and Pro Football Hall of Famer has now teamed up with Narcan, which recently became the first naloxone nasal spray approved to be sold over the counter.

The Standard’s David Brown talked with Smith about why he’s focused on reducing opioid overdoses and more.

El Cucuy is coming to get you

The Texas cryptids we’ve tracked the past few weeks all have back stories of some sort. A woman scorned, a man whose life was taken unjustly, or a creature with an appetite for goat blood.

But for this next one, there’s no rhyme or reason – which may make it all the more frightening. All kids need to know is they’d better go to sleep, or the Cucuy will get them. What is this creature that lives under your bed? Kristen Cabrera dives in.

Typewriter Rodeo

The gang delivers another custom poem. Reach out to Texas Standard with your topic suggestions!

The week in Texas politics

Texas Tribune managing editor Matthew Watkins stops by with a recap of the week that was in Texas politics.

All this, plus the Texas Newsroom’s state roundup and Wells Dunbar with the Talk of Texas.