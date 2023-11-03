Typewriter Rodeo: The Ozark Howler

Texas Standard has been Tracking Texas Cryptids. Some are known for their distinctive appearance. Others are known for their unique sounds. That was the inspiration for this Typewriter Rodeo poem.

The Ozark Howler

did you hear that cry

that call

that scream

that bray?

did you hear it?

across from there?

or maybe it came from that way?

or wait…

the scream

the howl

the cry

the call

is it coming

from inside the house?

is it the

ozark howler

OF MY SOUL???????

Typewriter Rodeo airs each Friday on Texas Standard. Send us your ideas for a poem on Facebook, Twitter, or send us an email.

Typewriter Rodeo is also available anytime in podcast form.