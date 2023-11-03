Typewriter Rodeo: The Ozark Howler

Each week, the Standard reaches out to Austin’s Typewriter Rodeo for a custom poem on Texas topics.

By Kari Anne HoltNovember 3, 2023 3:03 pm, ,

Texas Standard has been Tracking Texas Cryptids. Some are known for their distinctive appearance. Others are known for their unique sounds. That was the inspiration for this Typewriter Rodeo poem.

The Ozark Howler

did you hear that cry
that call
that scream
that bray?
did you hear it?
across from there?
or maybe it came from that way?
or wait…
the scream
the howl
the cry
the call
is it coming
from inside the house?
is it the

ozark howler

OF MY SOUL???????

a photo of the typewritten poem on a torn piece of lavender paper

typewriter rodeo logoTypewriter Rodeo airs each Friday on Texas Standard. Send us your ideas for a poem on FacebookTwitter, or send us an email.

Typewriter Rodeo is also available anytime in podcast form.

If you found the reporting above valuable, please consider making a donation to support it here. Your gift helps pay for everything you find on texasstandard.org and KUT.org. Thanks for donating today.

Most viewed right now