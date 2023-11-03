Typewriter Rodeo: The Ozark Howler

Texas Standard has been Tracking Texas Cryptids. Some are known for their distinctive appearance. Others are known for their unique sounds. That was the inspiration for this Typewriter Rodeo poem.
The Ozark Howler
did you hear that cry
that call
that scream
that bray?
did you hear it?
across from there?
or maybe it came from that way?
or wait…
the scream
the howl
the cry
the call
is it coming
from inside the house?
is it the
ozark howler
OF MY SOUL???????
