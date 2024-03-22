From Terminator to Titanic, Hollywood memories are on the auction block this week in Dallas

From KERA News:

It’s like a vast department store selling fame and trivia. Through March 24, more than 1,600 items of Hollywood history are up for auction online – and live in Dallas. What’s being sold is an assortment of everything from design sketches and prop swords to Arnold Schwarzenegger’s leather jacket from Terminator 2.

All of this comes from the restaurant chain, Planet Hollywood. The Dallas-based firm, Heritage Auctions, is handling the sale.

Just leafing through Heritage’s 700-page auction catalog – or scrolling through its website – can be overwhelming. Movie memories clash with behind-the-scene details.

When Charlton Heston in the 1956 Biblical blockbuster, The Ten Commandments, hefted those two iconic stone tablets, they were an easy lift: They’re made of wood covered in fiberglass. (Still pricey, though. They sold Wednesday at Heritage for $55,000.)

The Los Angeles hellscape we see in Blade Runner was actually an intricate, 8 foot by three-and-a-half foot block of rigid polyfoam with carved, tiny brass buildings and fiber optic cables for the street lights.

And over here are the deck chairs from the film, Titanic – the actual movie deck chairs re-arranged, of course, in neat groups of four.

Titanic has a huge presence in the auction with dozens of the doomed (movie) ship’s costumes, prop dishes, doors, silverware and luggage pieces for sale. There’s even the wood panel that Kate Winslet and Leonardo diCaprio cling to in the icy water at the film’s end.

The starting bid for that item is $40,000, one of the highest in the catalog.

Brian Chanes is the senior director of Hollywood and entertainment at Heritage. He combed through the Florida warehouses where Planet Hollywood stored these things for years. It took him two months to curate the selection.