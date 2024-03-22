The Supreme Court won’t be hearing a lawsuit over West Texas A&M drag show

A campus drag show planned at West Texas A&M University in Canyon will not be held after the U.S. Supreme Court declined to intervene.

University president Walter Wendler canceled the shows last year, saying the performances were degrading to women. A group of students recently filed an emergency application with the Supreme Court, seeking an injunction against Wendler so that this year’s performance, planned for March 22, could proceed as scheduled. That injunction was denied, Matthew Watkins, managing editor for news and politics at the Texas Tribune, told the Standard.

“It went all the way to the Supreme Court, and the Supreme Court declined to take it up,” Watkins said. “Basically, that means that while this case makes its way through the courts, the ban will remain in place.”

It’s worth noting the Supreme Court didn’t rule on the merits of the case, and could potentially hear the case in the future if the case is appealed.

