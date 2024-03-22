Texas Standard for March 22, 2024: House Speaker Dade Phelan has drawn an opponent

Here’re the stories on Texas Standard for Friday, March 22, 2024. Check back later today for updated story links and audio.

What’s in the Justice Department’s antitrust lawsuit against Apple?

The Justice Department has filed an antitrust lawsuit against Apple, in what many are already describing as a landmark action. The complaint alleges that the maker of the iPhone violated antitrust law by maintaining an illegal monopoly in the smartphone market.

Jason Snell, editor of independent Apple-focused news site Six Colors, joins us with a look at the lawsuit.

Texas has more people covered by the Affordable Care Act than ever before

The number of Texans with health coverage under the Affordable Care Act has reached a new high.

Houston Public Media’s Andrew Schneider says that comes amid a fresh effort by Texas congressional Republicans to dismantle the program:



Four years after COVID’s arrival, Austin’s ‘long haulers’ still search for answers

It’s been just over four years since the state’s first COVID-19 infections were confirmed. Now, most people you know have probably had it. And a lot of them have recovered normally. But there’s also a group of people who are dealing with symptoms months or years after a COVID infection.

KUT’s Olivia Aldridge has the story.

House Speaker Dade Phelan has drawn an opponent: Rep. Tom Oliverson

State Rep. Tom Oliverson has announced a surprise challenge to Texas House Speaker Dade Phelan.

Oliverson pitched himself as the right man to realign the lower chamber with the priorities of Texas Republicans, which he claimed Phelan too often ignored. The Texas Newsroom’s Lauren McGaughy joins the show with more.

After its SXSW Film premiere, Julio Torres’ ‘Problemista’ gets a wide release

“Problemista” is a dark, surreal comedy from Saturday Night Live writer and “Los Espookys” co-creator Julio Torres. He describes his new film today.

Want to own the wood panel from Titanic? Planet Hollywood is auctioning 1,600+ items

In Dallas, more than 1,600 items of Hollywood history are up for auction: everything from design sketches and prop swords to Arnold Schwarzenegger’s biker jacket from “Terminator 2.”

The huge assortment up for auction all comes from the restaurant chain Planet Hollywood. KERA’s Jerome Weeks has more.

The week in Texas politics

Texas Tribune managing editor Matthew Watkins stops by with a recap of the week that was in Texas politics.

