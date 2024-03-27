San Antonio PD criticized over participation in Dubai SWAT competition with human rights violators

He said SAPD and the New York Police Department, the only two U.S. police departments to compete in the UAE SWAT Challenge, should not have participated because of current human rights concerns.

SAPD declined to respond to a detailed list of questions about the department’s participation in the event. But the department denied that they shouldn’t compete, and said the UAE SWAT Challenge is like the Olympics, where countries from around the world compete despite geopolitical concerns.

Dulitzky said the competition’s repeated emphasis on an exchange of “tactical skills and techniques” and its lack of universal participation from around the world undermined the comparison to the Olympics.

“Overall, I think that they are completely different from the Olympic Games,” he said. “The exchange of tactics is problematic because … some of these countries or units are known for many human rights abuses committed by the police forces — excessive use of force, illegal or extrajudicial killings, arbitrary detention.”

Human rights groups and the U.S. State Department have accused law enforcement from the Philippines, China, and Russia of engaging in extrajudicial killings, repression of speech, and war crimes.

Special units from all three countries participated in the UAE SWAT Challenge.

The SAPD said the Dubai Police paid for their travel expenses, but did not share how much those expenses were.

Dultizky said that taking money from the Dubai Police is another example of the department’s poor judgment.

“I would be very concerned receiving funding from a public source such as the government of the UAE,” Dulitzky said. “I would say that that calls for a basic use of judgment, [of] due diligence, in terms of human rights and being sure that any police unit in the U.S. is not funded directly or indirectly by governments accused of committing human rights abuses. And it appears that the American units that participated in this so-called competition did not exercise the due diligence required by human rights standards.”

The U.S. State Department’s 2022 report on the UAE assessed that there were credible reports of arbitrary arrest and detention and serious restrictions on expression carried about by the government and law enforcement. The Dubai Police is directly overseen by the federal Ministry of the Interior.

The Dubai Police’s two units took home first and second place at the UAE SWAT Challenge. SAPD placed 11th, returning home without any prize money.