San Antonio PD criticized over participation in Dubai SWAT competition with human rights violators

From Texas Public Radio:
Human rights and police reform advocates said the San Antonio Police Department’s recent involvement in an international SWAT competition in the United Arab Emirates was a dangerous mistake for the communities they serve at home.
The UAE SWAT Challenge is hosted annually by the Dubai Police in Dubai. Its stated purpose is to “foster an exchange of tactical techniques and skills” among the more than 100 participating police units from more than 70 countries through five days of courses intended to showcase physical endurance and skill. This year the event took place between Feb. 1 and Feb. 5.
In a statement, an SAPD public information officer said the department participated in the UAE SWAT Challenge in the spirit of competition.
Ariel Dulitzky, the director of the UT Austin School of Law’s Human Rights Clinic and a clinical professor, said the problem was that many of the special police units SAPD competed alongside are known for their poor human rights records.
“I don’t think that it’s advisable for U.S. police units to be associated with any other police department or police unit or with countries with a poor human rights record,” Dulitzky said. “I don’t think that it’s the type of a partnership that U.S. police departments should seek.”