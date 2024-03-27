Texas libraries work to bridge state’s mental health services gap

From The Texas Tribune:

“I don’t tell anyone to do anything. I just tell my story and listen. I always ask them what they would do in my situation, which gives me insight into what they may be going through. Sometimes, someone just needs somebody to talk to,” Flores said.

The community anchor

“Every time she goes in for treatment, she goes to the library to get some books because she knows she will be sitting for a long time. She said we felt like part of her recovery team and started to cry when I gave her the heart,” Bergeron said. “She now has her chemo group helping make pocket hearts for the library.”