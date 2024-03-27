Texas Standard for March 27, 2024: What’s next for Ken Paxton?

Here are the stories on Texas Standard for Wednesday, March 27, 2024:

He survived a primary, impeachment and an indictment. What’s next for Ken Paxton?

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton reached a deal with prosecutors yesterday to have the felony securities fraud charges against him dropped and his trial canceled, squashing charges that have dogged his entire time in office.

What does this settlement mean for Paxton’s position in the Texas GOP, or perhaps even on a national stage? UT Arlington political science professor Gabriela Okundaye joins the Standard with more.

Feeling ‘betrayed’ by Biden, some North Texas Arab Americans consider protest vote in November

More than 31,000 Palestinians have been killed since the Hamas-Israel war began in October. It’s a painful conflict that some claim has become a genocide but that Israel says is an act of self-defense.

Some are frustrated with President Joe Biden’s handling of the situation and his reluctance to call for a ceasefire. KERA’s Zara Amaechi reports.

SAPD criticized over participation in Dubai SWAT competition with human rights violators

The San Antonio Police Department’s SWAT Team participated in an international competition in Dubai last month called the United Arab Emirates SWAT Challenge. Also in the competition: police forces the U.S. State Department says have violated human and civil rights.

Human rights and police reform advocates say SAPD’s involvement was a dangerous mistake. Texas Public Radio’s Josh Peck reports.

The legend of the Lady in Blue

One of the most important figures in Texas’ religious history never set foot here. In fact, she never traveled beyond her tiny village in Spain.

But Texas Standard commentator WF Strong says she stirred religious fervor from the Concho River to the headwaters of the Rio Grande.

What to look for in the sky the day of the total solar eclipse

On April 8, a historic solar eclipse will block the sun from view for a few breathtaking minutes, depending on where you are. But what happens in the hours leading up to totality?

UT San Antonio physics and astronomy chair Angela Speck joins the Standard with what to expect before, during and after the eclipse.

How librarians are working to connect people to mental health services

Libraries do a lot more than lend out books. Many act as polling locations, offer programming like English language lessons and other community services. Increasingly, librarians work to connect community members with mental health services.

The Texas Tribune’s Stephen Simpson joins the show with the story.

All this, plus the Texas Newsroom’s state roundup and Wells Dunbar with the Talk of Texas.