Comedian Sheng Wang is ‘trying to capture magic in the everyday and the mundane’

Shortly after the release of his hit 2022 Netflix special, “Sweet & Juicy,” comedian Sheng Wang was featured on Vulture’s list of Comedians You Should and Will Know.

When asked what story from childhood explains why he ended up being a comedian, the Houston native replied: “As a toddler, I had a reputation for slamming my head into the ground when things didn’t go my way. I think that explains everything up until now.” Then again, maybe there was something in the water back there in middle school.

“I’m originally from Texas. I grew up in Houston. I went to the same middle school as Beyoncé. That’s crazy. Right?” he says in his special. “Beyoncé alone is a pretty big deal, but then you find out Sheng Wang also came from the same part of town – it’s like, Wow, that’s a lot of talent. Must have been something in that water, y’all.”

Now Sheng Wang is coming home. He’s playing two shows in Austin this month, looping back to San Antonio and his hometown in December. He joined the Standard to talk what brought him to standup, his current tour and the success he’s found since his Netflix special.

This transcript has been edited lightly for clarity:

Texas Standard: I understand you actually didn’t have any plans to do stand-up initially. You were at UC Berkeley getting a business degree, something like 25 years ago – what happened?

Sheng Wang: That’s correct. I guess it’s been that long. Yeah, you know, I was a young kid in college. I was definitely not exposed to stand-up. That part of the entertainment culture was not something I knew much about as a kid.

We didn’t have cable TV or anything like that. And I just didn’t watch much. I didn’t consume a whole lot as a kid besides, like, public access and nature shows. I didn’t even watch a lot of popular sitcoms back then.

But basically, I was in college. I was kind of lost. I was sort of scared to commit to any kind of creative pursuits because it just didn’t seem like something that was possible for a young Asian kid. And I ended up getting a business degree. But just for fun, I kind of dabbled in some extracurriculars that involved some – whether it was some poetry or some photography and comedy, and I loved doing all three of those things. And comedy somehow became the easier one to follow through on.

Your comedy, you know, you’re nothing like Bob Newhart. Don’t get me wrong; I used to love what he did. And a lot of it was based on the way that he delivered it.

But he also focused a lot on the everyday and the things that we don’t notice – you know, that on further reflection, sort of make us laugh out loud. And you kind of bring a lot of that out. I mean, like buying jeans at Costco as a way of letting go of your ego. Is this something that you intentionally went for – that sort of approach to everyday life? Or how did your style come about there?

I think, when you first start out, you’re trying all kinds of different things. You have different idols that you emulate.

Who are your idols?

One of the biggest ones was Mitch Hedberg, and he was about everyday stuff. But I was also a big fan of many other comics like Dave Chappelle and Bill Hicks, Patton Oswalt and Maria Bamford.

It was just kind of like trying to figure things out at these open mics, which is a very interesting place to do – I mean, everyone starts to do comedy at open mics. But you keep doing it and find your style and the areas that you feel most comfortable in.

I think it’s partly my interest I also had in photography and poetry. It’s all kind of just taking a look around you, around yourself, around your environment and noticing things and trying to capture magic in the everyday and the mundane. So, I guess it’s just something I naturally was drawn to, just trying to create – trying to find a joke was just, the easiest thing for me to do was just look around my life and look at my own personal experiences.

Let’s talk a little bit more about your personal experiences. You talk about your parents in the Netflix special and how they emigrated to the U.S. from Taiwan:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Netflix Is A Joke (@netflixisajoke)

What do your parents think of your success? I mean, they didn’t see it coming, I would think.

I think they’re proud of me. I’m really grateful –

They haven’t told you yet or what?

Not in so many words. You know, Asian-American parents or Asian parents tend to be pretty stoic when it comes to expressing affection or things of that nature, but I don’t know. I’m grateful for my parents. I know they’re very loving folks.

And contrary to the stereotypical tiger mom or dad or whatever, I feel like my folks were very much hands off in a way that was like, as long as you’re not getting into trouble and you’re doing well in school, then you can just do whatever you want. Like, they weren’t very pushy about anything one way or another.

I kind of self-imposed some – like I said, I chose to apply for the business major, and when I got accepted, that’s the route I took. But my parents, I don’t know how they became this way, but they were very much like, “you make the decisions in your life.” I guess they didn’t want to be responsible for any regrets I had later.

So, in a way they were somewhat supportive. They weren’t against me doing what I wanted to do. They would sometimes – my mom especially – suggest alternatives to stand-up that are sort of related. She’s like, “if you want to be on TV, then maybe a news reporter or something.” You know, I guess she was inspired by Connie Chung. But yeah, they were pretty hands off and not pushy one way or the other.

If you had not discovered comedy or if comedy hadn’t discovered you, what do you think you would be doing today?

I don’t really know. I don’t think I would have been happy if I’d followed through with the business track. Like I said, I was also into poetry and photography, and maybe I would be some kind of photographer perhaps. I’m not really sure. I still like to dabble in that. I still shoot pictures all the time.

And sometime in the future, I might be trying to, like, combine the two. And I have done this in the past where I did a show where it was just a plant slideshow. The whole show was pictures of plants that I took paired with some commentary and some, funny insights and reasons why I took that photo. So, that might be something we can look forward to in the future. But, yeah, I still really enjoy photos and comedy.