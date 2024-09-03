Texas Standard for Sept. 3, 2024: Sul Ross raises its own bucking horses to keep rodeo tradition alive

Here are the stories on Texas Standard for Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2024. Check back later today for updated story links and audio.

New state laws took effect Sept. 1. Here’s what you should know.

Some new state laws took effect Sept. 1, including regulations regarding teens and social media. However, a judge has blocked portions of that law from taking effect.

Rice University political science professor Mark Jones joins the Standard with more.

Texans make a strong showing at the 2024 Paralympic Games in Paris

The Paralympic Games continue in Paris through the end of this week, and Texans are making a significant impact, with the state sending the third-largest number of athletes to the event.

Washington Post reporter Amanda Morris is on the ground in Paris to cover the action. She joins the Standard with highlights today.

Coastal conservation group releases new report on Colonial waterbirds’ nesting habits during storms

A conservation group focused on the Texas Gulf Coast has just released a new report examining the nesting habits of Colonial waterbirds during tropical storms.

The findings shed light on how these birds adapt to extreme weather conditions and what that means for their future survival along the coast. KEDT’s Spencer Cihak reports:



The story of Texas sausage

There’s a saying that sometimes it’s better if you don’t get to see how the sausage is made. Then again, let’s say you’ve embarked on a yearlong journey to discover the roots of Texas barbecue sausage. Daniel Vaughn, barbecue editor at Texas Monthly, has been on the trail of what you might call a seasoned barbecue historian. He joins us with the story.

Sul Ross raises its own bucking horses to keep rodeo tradition alive

Sul Ross State University in Alpine, Texas, is the birthplace of collegiate rodeo, a sport that requires more than just skill – it needs the right equipment, including horses.

Given the difficulty in sourcing rodeo-ready horses, the university’s premier rodeo program has taken matters into its own hands by raising their own bucking horses. CJ Aragon, rodeo coach at Sul Ross, joins the Standard to share more.

Sheng Wang prepares for a comedic homecoming after Netflix success

After his hit Netflix standup special, “Sweet and Juicy,” life has taken a new turn for Sheng Wang. The Houston native has landed on numerous best comedian lists and is now gearing up for a homecoming of sorts, bringing his celebrated comedy back to where it all began.

He joins the Standard for a talk today.

Railroad giant BNSF promotes a ‘culture of safety,’ but is the message reaching workers?

Freight rail is a multi-billion-dollar industry in Texas, playing a crucial role in the economy. However, recent safety concerns have put the spotlight on companies like BNSF.

A new report from the Federal Railroad Administration examines how effectively the Fort Worth-based company is instilling a culture of safety among its workers. Bill Keppen, a railroad industry veteran and contributor at Railway Age, joins the Standard with his insights.

All this, plus Alexandra Hart with the Texas Newsroom’s state roundup and Wells Dunbar with the Talk of Texas.