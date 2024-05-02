Tesla lays off most of its supercharger team

The 500 employees were responsible for building and maintaining a network of charging stations for cars from Tesla, and expanding the network to support other vehicles.

By Shelly BrisbinMay 2, 2024 11:23 am, ,

Tesla’s network of electric vehicle chargers, branded “superchargers” by the company, is widely considered the best in the industry. But this week, CEO Elon Musk announced layoffs of some 500 Tesla employees – most of the team responsible for deploying and maintaining superchargers.

Tech expert Omar Gallaga says the auto industry was surprised by the move, especially as Tesla had been ramping up efforts to make its chargers available to owners of other brands of electric vehicles. 

Highlights from this segment: 

– Tesla maintains more than 25,000 superchargers around the U.S., with plans to expand, but those plans are seemingly on hold because of layoffs. Musk said projects currently under construction would continue.

– Tesla superchargers have historically been available only to Tesla drivers, but by promoting a new industry standard called NACS, other EV brands could make their cars supercharger-compatible.

– Among the largest recipients of federal EV funds, Tesla previously accepted $17 million in grants, tied to the expansion of its supercharger network.

