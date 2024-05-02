Texas Standard for May 2, 2024: As workforce cuts continue, is Tesla running out of power?

Here are the stories on Texas Standard for Thursday, May 2, 2024.

The forecast for severe weather in Texas

Texas has seen no shortage of severe weather – and after an outbreak of tornadoes in the Panhandle last night and a new line of thunderstorms expected to sweep through the state this afternoon, we’re not out of the woods yet.

Space City Weather meteorologist Eric Berger joins the Standard with the forecast.

A new VA policy covers fertility treatments for more vets, but some are still excluded

The Department of Veterans Affairs has expanded access to fertility treatments, reversing its decades-old policy that blocked in vitro fertilization for unmarried, single, and LGBTQ-plus veterans.

But many veterans still face another obstacle before accessing the treatment: they’re required to prove their infertility was caused by their military service. Desiree D’Iorio reports for the American Homefront Project.

This week in Texas music history

The Dallas Sportatorium may be best known for professional wrestling, but it hosted plenty of concerts before it was demolished in 2003.

Jason Mellard with the Center for Texas Music History at Texas State University shares the story.

As workforce cuts continue, is Tesla running out of power?

Tesla laid off roughly 10% of its workforce in April, raising questions about the financial health of the top-selling EV maker. Now, Texas’ most wealthy resident, Elon Musk, is laying off hundreds more responsible for a critical part of Tesla’s business: the supercharger team.

Is Tesla at a tipping point? Tech expert Omar Gallaga joins the Standard with the latest.

What’s behind the recent spike in opioid overdoses in Austin?

Travis county officials are calling a sharp increase in calls about opioid overdoses the biggest outbreak in years. Over a 27-hour period, eight deaths and more than 50 emergency treatments were reported.

Many lives were saved with Narcan, a medication that reverses opioid effects. Olivia Aldridge, healthcare reporter at KUT News, joins us with more.

‘The Takeover’ podcast digs into the turmoil behind state control of Houston schools

It’s been almost a year since the Texas Education Agency took control of the Houston Independent School District. A new podcast from our partners at Houston Public Media documents the turmoil that ensued and the deep disagreements over education policy that have come to the surface.

The four episodes of The Takeover podcast will be released Friday. Today, the Standard offers a first listen of an excerpt from episode one.





As election day approaches, violence against Mexican politicians surges

Election day in Mexico is just one month away. Voters are choosing a new president and candidates at all levels of government. Running for office can be dangerous, especially for those at the municipal level: over 30 political candidates in Mexico have been murdered during this campaign season.

Elias Camhaji is a Mexico City-based political reporter for Spanish newspaper El País. He joins the Standard with more.

All this, plus the Texas Newsroom's state roundup