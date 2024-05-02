This week in Texas music history: The Dallas Sportatorium Burns

Owner Ed McLemore wasted little time in rebuilding. By Sept. 22, 1953, the new 6,300-capacity structure, dubbed “The Million Dollar Sportatorium,” resumed activities on South Industrial Boulevard.

Over the years the venue hosted a who’s who of country and rockabilly, including Johnny Cash, Wanda Jackson, Elvis Presley, and Hank Williams, Sr. 1956 saw the Jamboree debut of an artist closely associated with the program, Waxahachie’s Ronnie Dawson, aka “The Blonde Bomber,” with his hard-edged teen rockabilly anthems like “Action Packed” and “Rockin’ Bones.”