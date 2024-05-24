Calls for even stricter abortion laws in first Texas GOP convention since Roe’s overturn

From Texas Public Radio:

SAN ANTONIO — Before the big showy parts of the Texas Republican Party convention, there is a lot of work being done to set the stage for the next two years of the state GOP’s agenda.

That work is done late into the night with the meetings of the Republican Platform Committee and the Legislative Priorities Committee, where John Segal held up his smart phone and waived it in the air over his head to the committee members.

“Everybody has this — you have an abortion clinic within arms reach,” Segal said. “This is the new tactic of the enemy. To get women to go online and it will be in your home, in your mailbox, in your dorm by the weekend. Most of the 10,000 delegates that are going to be here this weekend don’t know that. So we need your help. We need abortion and stopping abortion and going after these illegal abortion sites high up on the list.”

Segal and other pro-life delegates were facing the competition of other conservative priorities like more border security, public school vouchers and the elimination of property taxes.

Segal said most delegates think the abortion fight is over — but it isn’t.

“The escalation from the enemy is getting bigger. They are putting up billboards in South Texas saying ‘go to this site to order your abortion pills,’ ” he said. “If you go over to the University of Texas at San Antonio, go into a public restroom there is a sticker on the wall that says, “do you want to be unpregnant?” And it has a QR code. Scan it and boom … abortion pills in your mailbox.”