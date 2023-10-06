Whistleblowers beg leaders to ‘stop the chaos’ as more than 900,000 Texans are kicked off Medicaid

How does Texas Medicaid re-enrollment compare to other states?

Children and pregnant people were among the first cohort of Medicaid recipients HHSC reviewed in the renewal process.

Most pregnant people who lost Medicaid no longer qualified for coverage. Since the state hasn’t expanded Medicaid, pregnant people only have insurance for two months postpartum.

But pregnancy complications, including postpartum depression, can manifest up to a year after giving birth. Texas is among the worst states in the country for maternal mortality, with bleeding, mental health issues and chronic conditions as some of the leading causes of death.

This year, Texas lawmakers passed HB 12, a bill that extends postpartum Medicaid coverage to a year. But passing the law doesn’t automatically extend this coverage for pregnant Texans: the state has to submit documents called a State Plan Amendment to CMS, which CMS then has to approve it before the law goes into effect.

HHSC Press Officer Tiffany Young said the extension “is expected to occur in early 2024,” depending on CMS approval, but said HHSC has not submitted the State Plan Amendment yet. A spokesperson for CMS confirmed the department has not received any plans from Texas as of Sept. 18.

But the largest group that has lost coverage is Texas children. The state already has the highest rate of uninsured children in the nation, around 11%.

According to a report by the Kaiser Family Foundation (KFF), almost 70% of people disenrolled from Medicaid during the unwinding in Texas were kids. That’s as if everyone in Arlington and Garland lost health insurance. Nationally, it’s closer to 40%.

Texas has also purged the most people from the Medicaid rolls in the country: about 917,000 people. Florida is second highest with a little over 700,000 people. Other states like Arkansas, Ohio and New York have disenrolled between 330,000 and 375,000 people.

The state also has the second-lowest ex parte renewal rate: About 9% of all renewals were done that way. In comparison, North Carolina had the highest rate, with 99% of renewals done on an ex parte basis, according to KFF data.

Why has Texas kicked the most people off Medicaid in the country?

Whistleblowers claiming to work for HHSC have said it’s because the department is unprepared to handle this many renewals at once.

The letters, sent between July and September to Gov. Greg Abbott and HHS Executive Commissioner Cecile Young, detail a department that is plagued by IT issues, erroneously denying thousands of applications, and taking well beyond 75 days to process new applications.

The group calling themselves “Concerned Texans” allege in May 2023, HHSC errors caused about 68,000 people to lose coverage, which was then reinstated in August. It left people without health insurance for three months.

The whistleblowers also allege close to 6,000 pregnant people had their Medicaid denied and did not receive the two months of coverage during the postpartum period.