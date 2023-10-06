Texas Standard for Oct. 6, 2023: We’ll hear from one of the Ken Paxton whistleblowers today

Here are the stories on Texas Standard for Friday, Oct. 6, 2023.

We’ll hear from one of the Ken Paxton whistleblowers today

Just over three years ago, seven top staffers in the Texas Attorney General’s Office reported Ken Paxton to the FBI, alleging bribery and abuse of office and kicking off a political and legal fight that is still ongoing.

Blake Brickman served as deputy attorney general for policy and strategy under Paxton and is one of the whistleblowers involved in the lawsuit. He joins the Standard today.

Biden shocks supporters by expediting construction of border wall

The Biden administration has waived 26 federal laws to continue construction on a border wall in South Texas – a project initiated by former president Donald Trump which President Biden once attacked as “not a serious policy solution.”

Associated Press journalist Valerie Gonzalez has been reporting on the story and joins the Standard with more.

Beloved interpreter remembered for his language skills — and his sketches — inside the courtroom

Friends and colleagues of a North Texas federal court interpreter who died recently are remembering a man known for his language and artistic skills.

KERA’s Stella Chávez reports Mike Mahler was one of the first federally certified court interpreters in Texas.

Whistleblowers beg leaders to ‘stop the chaos’ as more than 900,000 Texans are kicked off Medicaid

More than 900,000 Texans have lost Medicaid coverage since COVID-era protections ended back in March. The re-enrollment process is complicated enough, but whistleblowers in the state health department now allege that agency errors caused thousands of people to lose their coverage.

KERA health reporter Elena Rivera joins the Standard to share what happened.

It’s looking more and more like Texas is back

“Is Texas back?” In recent years the question has been more rhetorical, if not actually a bit of a joke, much to the chagrin of Longhorn football fans. But with a 5-0 record so far this year, it’s starting to look more and more like the Longhorns could, in fact, be back.

Will it last? Austin American-Statesman sports reporter Danny Davis joins the Standard with his take.

Hispanic Heritage Month spotlight: Ruben Ramos

This Hispanic Heritage Month, Austin’s KUTX is highlighting artists and venues that have helped shape the Austin music scene.

From sister station KUT, Jerry Quijano has this profile of musician and singer Ruben Ramos.

Typewriter Rodeo

The gang delivers another custom poem. Reach out to Texas Standard with your topic suggestions!

The week in Texas politics

Texas Tribune managing editor Matthew Watkins stops by with a recap of the week that was in Texas politics.

All this, plus the Texas Newsroom’s state roundup and Wells Dunbar with the Talk of Texas.