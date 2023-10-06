Typewriter Rodeo: Music Festivals

With temperatures (finally) cooling down, music festival season is ramping up across Texas. That was the inspiration for this Typewriter Rodeo poem.

Music Festivals

Yes, there’s the heat

and the dust

Or, worse:

the rain and the mud

Yes, there’s the lines

and the crowds

But also:

there’s that band

whose music reminds you

you are alive

and stillyoung

or were young once

who sound better live

the guitar & the drums

the hum of hundreds

of fans singing along

Like church

but better

Because the beers, the cheers,

the fear of tomorrow

replaced with the thrill of today.

