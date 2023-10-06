Typewriter Rodeo: Music Festivals

With temperatures (finally) cooling down, music festival season is ramping up across Texas. That was the inspiration for this Typewriter Rodeo poem.
Music Festivals
Yes, there’s the heat
and the dust
Or, worse:
the rain and the mud
Yes, there’s the lines
and the crowds
But also:
there’s that band
whose music reminds you
you are alive
and stillyoung
or were young once
who sound better live
the guitar & the drums
the hum of hundreds
of fans singing along
Like church
but better
Because the beers, the cheers,
the fear of tomorrow
replaced with the thrill of today.
Typewriter Rodeo airs each Friday on Texas Standard. Send us your ideas for a poem on Facebook or Twitter, or send us an email.
Typewriter Rodeo is also available anytime in podcast form.
If you found the reporting above valuable, please consider making a donation to support it here. Your gift helps pay for everything you find on texasstandard.org and KUT.org. Thanks for donating today.