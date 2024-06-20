Texas director Jeff Nichols on ‘gaining the courage to tell the story’ of ‘The Bikeriders’

Austin-based writer-director Jeff Nichols is known for his moving storytelling in films like “Mud” and “Loving.” He released back-to-back films in 2016 and now is preparing to hit the big screen again with a story that he’s been aching to tell for a while.

“The Bikeriders,” starring Austin Butler and Tom Hardy, is a time capsule of sorts of late 1960s Chicago and the rise of motorcycle clubs.

Nichols joined Texas Standard with more about his latest project, which hits theaters Friday.

This transcript has been edited lightly for clarity:

Texas Standard: This story is actually based on a photo book you discovered years ago. Can you tell us what you first thought when you encountered this book by photographer Danny Lyon?

Jeff Nichols: Pretty much everything cool in my life has come from my older brother Ben, who’s in a band called Lucero. He had an apartment in Memphis, and I looked down on the floor, and here was this incredible-looking black-and-white photo book by Danny Lyon called “The Bike Riders.” I picked that up in 2003, and I’ve been thinking about it ever since.

The photographs depict this Midwestern motorcycle club that Danny actually rode with. And the photos themselves are worth the price of the book. They’re beautiful; they’re romantic. You’ve got greasers, you’ve got dirt track races. You’ve got the entire subculture of Midwestern biker culture happening in them.

But Danny was into new journalism at the time, and he just rode around with a reel-to-reel recorder and recorded people talking – and he was very good at getting them talking. So the only text in the book are these interviews that he conducted with some of the riders, in particular the wife of one of the riders, this woman named Kathy.

And the interviews are unvarnished. If the photos are romantic, the interviews are quite realistic as a whole. This is just an amazing portrait of a subculture. It’s kind of everything, as a rider, you would need to kind of get to the full breadth of this very particular subculture in this very particular time.

I just had to come up with a story. That’s really what took me so long. It was almost like a party trick: I could go out to dinner with an executive or something and say, “hey, you want to hear my 1960s motorcycle movie idea?” But eventually, you know, in the late teens, I had to sit down and put pen to paper and really start to come up with a story structure that would allow me to use all of these great images and allow me to use all these great lines of dialogue that really came from Danny’s book.