Texas Standard for Aug. 15, 2024: Setbacks stall two big energy projects in the Rio Grande Valley

Here are the stories on Texas Standard for Thursday, Aug. 15, 2024:

Audit reveals Houston Housing Authority falls short for low-income residents

A recent audit of the Houston Housing Authority has uncovered a significant gap between the intended goals and actual outcomes of tax deals aimed at affordable housing. Such deals exempt certain apartment complexes from property taxes in exchange for making some units affordable to low-income residents and paying a fee to the housing authority.

However, only 1% of the tens of thousands of tax-exempt units cater to Houston’s extremely low-income residents. Rebecca Schuetz, who reported on this story for the Houston Chronicle, joins the Standard with more.

Two cousins uncover family ties while reviving Dallas’ Tenth Street District

The Tenth Street district in Oak Cliff is one of Dallas’ oldest Freedmen’s towns, full of Black ancestral roots. Over time, families have moved away, and many of its stories have been lost.

KERA’s Zara Amaechi reports on how two cousins are using technology to preserve the historic neighborhood.

Need a printer? Tech expert Omar Gallaga has advice for you

In a world dominated by smartphones, e-readers and digital signatures, many people have found ways to avoid using a printer. But what if you suddenly need one?

With options ranging from compact home models to cloud-based printing services, the Standard’s tech expert Omar Gallaga explores the best solutions for when you just can’t avoid putting ink to paper.

Abilene’s Flying Bisons compete for a championship in their first season

Abilene’s new baseball team, the Flying Bisons, has made an impressive debut in Mid-America League Baseball. As they close out their first season, the team is vying for a championship title, sparking excitement and speculation among Abilene residents about the team’s future.

KACU’s Baylie Simon reports on the Flying Bisons’ remarkable inaugural season and what it means for the local community.

NASA faces critical decision on Boeing Starliner’s safety

NASA officials are grappling with a major decision: Is Boeing’s Starliner spacecraft safe enough to bring astronauts back from the International Space Station? The two stranded astronauts, both retired Navy test pilots, have been waiting for a safe return. Ars Technica calls this NASA’s “most consequential safety decision in human spaceflight” since the Columbia disaster in 2003.

Stephen Clark, Texas-based space reporter for Ars Technica, joins the Standard with more.

There used to be a pet cemetery in Pflugerville, but it’s gone now. What happened to the animals?

What happens to our pets when they die? Many are cremated, while some are buried in the backyard.

KUT News’ Stephanie Federico reports some pets are given a burial in a proper cemetery, but one resting place in Central Texas didn’t prove as permanent as some hoped.

Setbacks stall two big energy projects in the Rio Grande Valley

Two major energy projects planned for the Rio Grande Valley hit roadblocks last week. Rio Grande LNG and Texas LNG, both proposed liquified natural gas terminals at the Port of Brownsville, face scrutiny after a three-judge panel in Washington, D.C., ruled that the companies behind the terminals did not adequately consider their environmental impact.

Local groups have voiced concerns about potential effects on air and water quality. James Osborne, Washington-based energy correspondent for the Houston Chronicle, joins the show with the story.

All this, plus Alexandra Hart with the Texas Newsroom’s state roundup and Wells Dunbar with the Talk of Texas.